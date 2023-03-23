Morse Micro Strengthens Global Footprint with Appointment of Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Business Development

Phillip Kumin to fuel growth with vast technology leadership experience and proven track record of overseeing business strategy and product management

SYDNEY & IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#80211ah—Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced the appointment of Phillip Kumin as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Business Development. Based in Silicon Valley, Kumin will lead Morse Micro’s global sales team to accelerate the market adoption of the company’s industry-leading Wi-Fi HaLow solutions; designed for low-power, long-reach IoT applications.

“I am excited to join an innovative company that is driving the Wi-Fi HaLow market forward. Not to mention, be a part of the hardworking, creative, and purpose-driven culture that the co-founders of Morse Micro have instilled across the organization,” said Kumin. “With the continued growth of connected devices, Morse Micro is well-positioned to enable a broad set of customer applications at scale. I look forward to meeting the challenge of building and leading a world-class sales engine so we can achieve our goal of becoming the world’s largest wireless IoT company.”

“We see significant opportunities for Wi-Fi HaLow across the globe and are thrilled to welcome Phillip into the fold to drive our sales operations and accelerate our commercial outcomes,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO at Morse Micro. “Phillip truly understands how to develop new markets, and how to help clients solve their connectivity challenges, both of which are fundamental to achieving our business development goals. We welcome Phillip to the Morse Micro family and look forward to growing our customer base with a high-performing sales team and strong partner relationships.”

Before joining Morse Micro, Kumin served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Sales Operations for Synaptics, where he managed a team of 139 people and grew sales to $1.34 billion (at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic). Prior to Synaptics, he was also the founder and managing partner of Paragon Technical. Kumin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and currently serves on the West Coast Advisory Board for the Francis School of Engineering at UMass Lowell.

Morse Micro’s comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry’s smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

About Morse Micro

Founded in 2016, Morse Micro is a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in the UK, USA, China, Japan, Taiwan and India. With over AU $200m in capital raised to date, the company is the world’s largest and best-funded Wi-Fi HaLow company. Morse Micro is focused on developing Wi-Fi HaLow solutions and enabling next-generation connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). By changing the status quo of current Wi-Fi protocols Morse Micro is pushing the boundaries of our digital future, driving transformation and enhancing connectivity across the globe. Through its world-class team of Wi-Fi chip engineers, Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. For more information, please visit: https://www.morsemicro.com/

Contacts

Jeremy Hyatt



Green Flash Media for Morse Micro



pr@gflashmedia.com