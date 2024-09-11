Morphotonics Announces First Closing of a $10+ Million Series B Funding Round

Company Accelerates Efforts to Transform Display Visual Experiences with Leading Nanoimprint Solutions

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On its 10th anniversary, Morphotonics announces the launch of its Series B financing round, marking a significant endorsement of its mission to elevate global display technology. New investors 3M and BOM (Brabant Development Agency) join existing investor Innovation Industries (with BOM and Innovation Industries as co-leads) in supporting Morphotonics’ vision for the future with the first closing of a $10+ million round, and a second closing anticipated by year-end. By unlocking the potential of 3D displays, making Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses accessible to all, and delivering energy-efficient solutions for mobile devices, Morphotonics is poised to redefine how we interact with screens.









As digital interactions become an essential part of everyday life, the demand for superior visual experiences is growing rapidly. To address this, Morphotonics is dedicated to advancing display technology that not only elevates visual quality but also optimizes energy efficiency. As the leading global provider of large-area nanoimprint technology, Morphotonics is at the forefront of this transformation with its groundbreaking large-area Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprint technology and equipment solutions including the ability to add trillions of lenses in an area greater than one square meter.

“We are at the brink of major growth for applications like glasses-free 3D displays and Smart AR Glasses. With this new funding, we will strengthen our market and technical leadership and expand our impact on the consumer electronics and display markets,” said Jan Matthijs ter Meulen, Co-Founder & CEO of Morphotonics.

“3M is excited about our investment in Morphotonics and the potential collaboration opportunity between our companies,” said Mark Copman, senior vice president, 3M New Growth Ventures. “Our investment in Morphotonics demonstrates 3M’s dedication to enabling innovative technology that can drive advancements in the consumer electronics space.”

The latest funding will allow the company to scale its operations and supply chain, expand its global customer base—particularly in Asia—and further position fully-automated, large-area nanoimprinting as a standard in display optics production through new product innovations.

Ivana Sersic, Investment Manager at BOM, said, “We are proud about our investment in Morphotonics, co-leading this round with the existing investor. The company works at the forefront of nanoimprint lithography and this investment not only fuels their existing work but also marks a significant step forward in supporting the widespread adoption of next generation displays.”

Sr. Investment Manager Jurgen van Eck at BOM adds, “To BOM this investment adds to the excellent machine building and manufacturing expertise of this region and through this supports our mission to expand on that core competence of North-Brabant and the Netherlands.”

Morphotonics’ proprietary equipment, processes, and materials enable the creation of next-generation products, including high-performance mobile screens, intuitive 3D displays, outdoor-readable smartphones, and immersive Smart AR Glasses. The company combines high precision with large-scale production and cost efficiency, making these advanced technologies accessible and commercially viable.

With the Series B investment, accelerating market demand, an experienced leadership team, and proven technology, Morphotonics is well-positioned to build on its early customer success and better serve the needs of leading innovators in display technology.

About Morphotonics

Morphotonics is the leading global provider of large-area nanoimprint technology, revolutionizing advanced product manufacturing. Morphotonics’ technology is based on lithography meaning the machine can precisely add complex structures, like lenses or prisms, onto substrates like glass or foils – to produce any optics, for any display, at any size. Based in the Brainport Region of Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Morphotonics serves leading customers across Europe, the United States, and Asia who have adopted its innovative large-area nanoimprint technology.

Contacts

Clifford Yeung



Account Manager, Wireside Communications



Cyeung@wireside.com