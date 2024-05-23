Morningstar to Appoint Rod Diefendorf as President and Chief Operating Officer of PitchBook

Diefendorf Will Lead PitchBook in its Next Phase of Growth, Following John Gabbert’s Departure Plans

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Morningstar (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, today announced that Rod Diefendorf will be appointed the next leader of PitchBook as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor. This appointment comes after PitchBook founder John Gabbert announced his plans to depart.





“ Rod is a proven leader who has worked alongside John for years and knows PitchBook inside and out. He is well equipped to continue driving momentum for the business and transparency for investors across private and public markets, while leading the business in its next phase of growth,” Kapoor said.

Diefendorf has been COO of PitchBook since 2016 and has nearly 30 years of experience driving growth and increasing shareholder value at startups and large corporations in the technology sector. Since joining PitchBook, he has played an instrumental role in driving PitchBook’s strategic roadmap and enabling PitchBook to scale its operations globally.

“ When I joined PitchBook back in 2016, I was impressed by how passionate our people were about our product, our customers, and each other. This passion was fueled by John, who worked hard to lead this company for 17 years, building an amazing executive team and company culture,” said Diefendorf. “ We will continue executing our vision with that same passion, determination, and focus on our customers. I’m excited about the opportunities we will create for our people and our customers as we look to deliver exceptional data, trusted research, and easy-to-use tools for the global financial markets.”

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity, and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company’s data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook operates globally with more than 3,000 team members. Its platform, data and research serve over 100,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and solutions that serve a wide range of market participants, including individual and institutional investors in public and private capital markets, financial advisors and wealth managers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and issuers of fixed-income securities. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $294 billion in AUMA as of March 31, 2024. The Company operates through wholly- or majority-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on X (formerly known as Twitter) @MorningstarInc.

