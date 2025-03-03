Morningmate Expands AI-Powered Collaboration SaaS to the U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AllinOne--Morningmate, South Korea’s leading AI-powered collaboration SaaS, is expanding into the U.S. market, introducing a cost-effective, AI-driven alternative to traditional project management tools. With over 5,500 teams worldwide including well known global enterprises, Morningmate has built a reputation for delivering intuitive, scalable solutions. Now, U.S. businesses can leverage its platform to cut costs and boost efficiency.

Disrupting the SaaS Pricing Model

Unlike traditional collaboration tools that charge per user, Morningmate is shaking up the industry with its $199 Unlimited Plan, allowing businesses to onboard unlimited users at a flat rate. The company positions itself as a budget-friendly alternative to existing collaboration platforms, making it especially appealing to startups, SMEs, agencies, and freelancers who collaborate with external teams.

"The way teams work together is changing, but outdated pricing models haven’t caught up," said June, CEO/Founder of Morningmate. "We built Morningmate to remove cost and complexity, so teams can focus on productivity—not license fees."

AI-Powered Collaboration for Businesses of All Sizes

Morningmate’s All-in-One social media style collaboration SaaS platform integrates task management, communication, messenger, calendar, and file collaboration into a single workspace. With seamless Google Workspace integration, users can connect Gmail, Google Drive, Calendar, and Meet, while a built-in Gmail extension transforms emails into actionable tasks instantly. The platform also supports file management from Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive, ensuring easy access to project materials.

For enterprises and government agencies with strict security and compliance needs, Morningmate offers a private cloud (on-premise) solution. This provides full data sovereignty, ensuring organizations maintain complete control over their sensitive information while meeting enterprise-grade security standards.

Bringing South Korea’s Innovation to the U.S.

Morningmate’s expansion reflects South Korea’s rapid technological evolution. Beyond providing software, the company fosters a relationship-driven collaboration model, inspired by Korea’s fast-paced, community-oriented work culture.

As businesses worldwide shift to remote and hybrid work, the demand for cost-efficient, AI-powered solutions continues to grow. With its affordable pricing, security, and intuitive design, Morningmate is positioning itself as a leading collaboration platform for the future of work.

For more information, please visit morningmate.com.

