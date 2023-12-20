Morgan Stanley at Work Unveils Technology Enhancements for End of Year 2023

Updates across Morgan Stanley at Work platforms continue to drive automation and unlock customization choices for both administrators and end-user workplace benefits participants.





Morgan Stanley at Work platforms Equity Edge Online® (EEO) and Shareworks together serve roughly 40% of the S&P 500 in the US.1 Enhancements to EEO include:

Redesigned and updated stock plan participant accounts now have Morgan Stanley at Work as their primary brand for a more unified and streamlined experience, moving toward a single Morgan Stanley at Work user account structure.

Plan administrators can now upload foreign exchange rates by equity type and store local currency converted income and withholding amounts at the transaction level, allowing for automated reporting to internal business partners in both USD and local currency denominations.

Expanded workflow functionality now includes workflow templates that let administrators create workflows and incorporate their unique internal processes. Workflows can also be scheduled to run automatically at regular intervals.

functionality now includes workflow templates that let administrators create workflows and incorporate their unique internal processes. Workflows can also be scheduled to run automatically at regular intervals. Applying scheduled blackouts at the participant group level, which allows for dynamic changes when participants move in or out of company defined parameters.

And on the Shareworks platform:

Updates to performance and security controls offer time savings and streamlined plan servicing, including enhanced trade controls for greater granularity, auditability, and more concise participant messaging.

New Selling Shares experience gives qualifying US participants the capability to transfer shares directly from their online accounts and designate the transfer as a personal transaction, a gift or a charitable contribution.

For plan administrators, more advanced performance and termination rules in the Shareworks rule engine and updates to the employee stock purchase plan (ESPP) module allow for greater plan customization in resetting or editing ESPP enrollment activities.

Additionally, enhancements to core ad hoc data sources and files have streamlined daily operational processes such as cash reconciliation.

“Amid continued economic uncertainty, organizations across the world are faced with the daunting task of doing more with less. In these types of challenging operating environments, digital solutions become key to drive efficiency and connect with participants in meaningful ways,” said Mark Mitchell, Chief Product Officer of Morgan Stanley at Work. “Our ongoing mission remains to unify our tools and capabilities into a single user account structure that will enrich the user experience and help both companies and their employees expand how they manage their financial lives.”

