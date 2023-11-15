Morf Health Raises $3M Seed Round to Make Automating Healthcare Operations Easy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalhealth–Morf is on a mission to empower healthcare providers to focus on patient care and not on tedious administrative tasks or IT. They have announced their $3M seed round led by Kindred Ventures with participation from Uncommon Capital and Asymmetric Capital Partners.









Morf is an integration platform that allows healthcare providers to sync patient data and build custom workflow automations across their tools — eliminating tedious manual processes and empowering them to focus on patient care as they grow.

In the US alone, healthcare administrative work costs $1 trillion a year, ¼ of all healthcare spending, and is a major contributor to provider burnout. Morf allows providers to automate that work.

The founders, Montana Scher and James Thompson, met at Parsley Health where they experienced first-hand the challenges they now aim to address. They bring a combined 20+ years of experience building complex software and data products in highly regulated markets at scale — at Square, Google, and Earnest Research — and they’re now applying that experience to a mission they care deeply about.

“When you look under the hood, it’s remarkable how much duct tape and glue is required to support healthcare delivery today and how difficult it is to track patient progress,” says Montana. “We aim to make the infrastructure disappear so that providers can do what they do best and deliver excellent patient care.”

Morf was part of the Y Combinator summer 2022 batch, during which they launched their beta program. Over the past year, they have been working with their customers to streamline onboarding for over 10,000 patients.

Morf aims to make it easy for healthcare providers to harness technology for efficient operations, personalized patient experiences, and health outcomes tracking.

Their platform makes this possible by giving providers a centralized place to connect and integrate all of their tools. Providers are able to sync patient data, maintain a unified view of their patients, and build custom workflows on top of that data to streamline their operations and reduce their heavy administrative burden. By integrating with each tool intelligently and flexibly, Morf makes it easy for providers to adjust their workflows as their needs change.

“We are excited about Morf’s vision for enabling digital providers to swiftly compose the backend orchestration of a modern system, saving providers time and resources, allowing them to focus on what they do best – providing care for patients,” said lead Investor Kanyi Maqubela, Managing Partner of Kindred Ventures. “Montana and James bring a rare combination of consumer software expertise, software engineering knowledge, and direct empathy for the healthcare provider problem from their experiences at Square, Google, and Parsley Health, which is reflected in how quickly customers are adopting the tools.”

