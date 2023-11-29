More Than Half of Americans Believe AI Will Improve Customer Service

Americans expect AI to usher in 24/7 support, no wait times, and human-free help as an option when preferred

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–More than half of Americans (52.4%) are optimistic about the future of customer service, anticipating improvements brought about by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a recent survey commissioned by global cloud communications platform Infobip. In fact, despite the dire predictions of AI-driven doom, most Americans are feeling pretty good about AI. The survey results reveal that the introduction of AI is expected to lead to 24/7 support, eliminate wait times, and provide a human-free option for those who prefer it.





The data from this survey aligns with Infobip’s mission to eliminate pain points and streamline consumer experiences through AI adoption. As a global cloud communications platform, Infobip empowers businesses to create connected experiences throughout the entire customer journey. By offering omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication, and contact center solutions, Infobip helps businesses overcome the complexities of consumer communications, fostering loyalty and driving business growth.

Key survey takeaways and statistics include:

Positive Future Outlook: While 40.4% of Americans believe that AI-driven customer service has made their experiences worse, the prospect of future AI-backed services is perceived positively. Over 50% (52.4%) believe that customer service will improve in the future, anticipating benefits like 24/7 support (34.7%), no wait times (19.5%), and a reduction in phone call communication.

AI Advancements: Despite AI-based customer service applications being relatively new, there is a notable increase in consumer trust as the technology rapidly improves.

Gender Neutrality: Chatbot gender does not significantly impact consumer perceptions, with 70.5% confirming that they don’t consider the gender of the chatbot. Nonetheless, among those who have a preference, male chatbots are viewed as more trustworthy (56%).

Intimate Innovation: An intriguing finding is that 18.2% of Americans have formed friendships with chatbots, while 19.5% have admitted to flirting with them. Additionally, 5% of respondents who hadn’t flirted with a chatbot expressed their willingness to do so, while 11.2% were uncertain.

In Chatbots We (Don’t Completely) Trust: A majority (71.2%) of Americans are still not entirely trusting of AI-driven chatbot responses. However, more than 50% of respondents are no longer certain whether they are interacting with an AI bot or a real human. So there is still plenty of room for growth.

“While chatbots are growing in popularity, the data shows that human interaction remains a key preference for most customers, with more almost 90% of Americans (89.4%) still preferring to speak to a real human when seeking customer service,” said Infobip Chief Business Officer, Ivan Ostojić. “Infobip’s omnichannel voice full-stack offering strikes a balance by incorporating automation for effectiveness and leveling up to human customer service based on customer preference. This dual approach adds significant value, offering a more personalized touch and enhancing the overall depth and richness of our omnichannel strategy.”

While the survey results are a snapshot of sentiment, Infobip, which shuttles hundreds of billions of messages through its platform each year, reaching more than 70% of mobile phones across the globe, is at the forefront of AI adoption in the customer service sector. A pioneer in conversational commerce and AI-powered chatbots, the company has long been committed to leveraging AI-powered tools to enhance customer engagement, build loyalty, and drive business growth. The survey results underline the evolving landscape of customer service in the digital age, with Americans embracing the potential that AI brings for more efficient and personalized support.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices worldwide. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over 7 billion mobile devices and ‘things’ on six continents connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

About the survey

Infobip commissioned a survey from Propeller Insights of 1,000 adults, gender-balanced and distributed across age groups from 18 to 65+ in the United States. Propeller Insights is a full-service market research firm based in Los Angeles, using quantitative and qualitative methodologies to measure and analyze marketplace and consumer opinions, extensively across industries. This survey was conducted in October of 2023.

