More Than 900 Homes to Gain Access to Fiber Internet Services in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan

ESCANABA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–Highline, the Upper Peninsula’s premier Internet Service Provider is pleased to announce Gigabit fiber internet in Wilson, Spalding and Spalding Township, Powers, and Meyer Township. More than 900 additional homes will have access to reliable, fast fiber optic connections.

“We installed our first Upper Peninsula customer October 15, 2021, and now thousands previously unserved, underserved or unhappily served households are enjoying access to a real internet connection for the first time,” said Bruce Moore, Highlines CEO-Midwest.

Highline’s symmetrical Gigabit Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service is backed by world class customer care.

If your household is constantly complaining about the reliability and slow speed of your current connection, Highline will solve that problem with our blazing fast Fiber Internet Service. Our current customers are connecting multiple tv’s, computers, tablets, gaming stations, cell phones, cameras to the Highline connection, and there is enough bandwidth to support every device connected to the new Wi-Fi 6 router we include with our service.

“Highline is doing an awesome job! Everyone I’ve talked to at Highline has been very friendly and knowledgeable. I’m happy to be a Highline customer and recommend Highline to everyone,” shared Kenneth, a delighted customer.

“Our proven ability to build a reliable fiber optic network providing customers with a future proof technology that significantly improves the ability to work and school from home,” said Moore. “It is very gratifying to resolve a very serious problem our customers have had to deal with for years.”

For more information please go to www.highlinefast.com or call our talented customer service team at 1-888-212-0054.

About Highline:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

