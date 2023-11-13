More Than 3,300 Attendees and 1,300 Investors Expected at Biotech Showcase™ 2024 During Healthcare’s Busiest Week in San Francisco

Registration Access to Partnering Platform Now Open

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BiotechShowcase–Marking its 16th year, Biotech Showcase™, co-produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, will bring together more than 3,300 attendees – including more than 1,300 investors – this year in San Francisco from January 8-10, 2024 and again virtually from January 16-17, 2024.





Biotech Showcase™, well-known as the investor conference helping to drive biotech innovation, digital medicine and global collaboration, allows participants to gain access to a curated network of decision makers and gain insights from top investors and biopharma executives across a broad spectrum of expertise. The event offers in-person program sessions and panels focused on today’s most relevant topics, company presentations delivered by innovative biotech companies, one-to-one meetings and face-to-face networking. Biotech Showcase™ also offers a complete range of on-demand content, including recordings of sessions and workshops.

Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO of Demy-Colton, said, “Biotech Showcase™ has become the preeminent venue for bringing together industry leaders, investors and today’s most innovative companies to accelerate drug development. We look forward to again welcoming attendees to three engaging days of sessions, workshops, company showcases, networking and personalized investor and partner engagements.”

The 2024 agenda will feature discussions led by investors and top biopharma executives on trending topics, including:

Oncology in 2023: A Year of Breakthroughs

Government Regulations and Policy: Are They Stifling Innovation?

Biotech in the Asia Pacific Region: Leading Markets, Emerging Research

Pharma Perspective: What are Pharma Dealmakers Thinking of in 2024?

AI & Machine Learning : Disrupting and Inspiring

: Disrupting and Inspiring Removing Barriers: Healthcare Access and Equity for All

Getting Noticed in the Current Financial DigiMed Landscape

Driving Transformative Business Models in HealthTech, DigiMed, Biotech, and Healthcare

Early Seed Financing: Attracting Investment and Extending Your Runway

Tina Elder, Global Managing Director, EBD Group US, said, “Biotech Showcase™ serves as a well-established and vibrant hub for forging investment and partnering relationships, for both US-based and international companies during healthcare’s busiest week. The partneringONE® platform makes it easy to schedule networking and pitch meetings, and we’re able to provide ample meeting space for all of our attendees. With more than 35 countries represented, the Showcase is a global tapestry of innovation and connection.”

This year’s event expects more than 3,300 attendees, 1,300 investors, 400 presenting companies and 8,000 one-to-one meetings.

Conference registration provides attendees access to the full Biotech Showcase™ program along with its specialized events, including DigiMed Showcase and Seed Showcase. Virtual attendees will enjoy partnering privileges in addition to on-demand content access, including company showcases and session recordings.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.biotechshowcase.com.

About Demy-Colton

Demy-Colton is a leading life sciences and digital health events organization, at the forefront of building networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders. Its unique events facilitate networking on a global scale, including Biotech Showcase™, BioFuture™, Biotech CEO Summit Europe™, Biotech CEO Summit™ in La Jolla, and Demy-Colton Virtual Salons. These events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision-makers, investors and thought leaders, where investment, learning, and thoughtful conversations thrive. For more information, visit www.demy-colton.com.

About EBD Group

EBD Group’s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today, our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

Contacts

Katie Morris



ENTENTE Network of Companies



kathrynmorris@ententeinc.com