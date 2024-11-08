More Alaskans Get High-Speed Internet With Alaska Communications Network Expansion

ANCHORAGE, Alaska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–More Alaskans will get high-speed, reliable, affordable internet thanks to Alaska Communications’ network expansion.









Fast local service, delivered by locals

“We hear from customers across the state that they want reliable, unlimited internet from Alaska Communications. We’re taking steps to bring that service to more places,” said Drew Stevenson, senior management consultant at Alaska Communications. “This month, we’re enhancing service in Juneau and Soldotna with speeds up to 300Mbps, on average, twice the download speeds of direct-to-consumer satellite services while also being more reliable.”

“By partnering with a next-generation fixed wireless provider, we’re able to deliver fiber grade, low latency speeds up to 300Mbps, perfect for families with multiple users and for today’s essential tasks like video calls and online learning,” said Stevenson.

Starting at just $84.99/month, our service comes with professional installation by IBEW Local 1537 technicians and backed by our in-state technical support and customer service resources.

“Fiber is the gold standard, but we’re always focused on using the right technologies, like fiber fed fixed wireless, which can be better for certain areas,” said Stevenson. “We’re excited to give Alaskans more options for connecting their homes and businesses.”

Building the network of the future

With the future in mind, we’re focusing on building a fiber network that will withstand the test of time and serve Alaskans for decades to come.

“Fiber is often referred to as future proof because it has the capacity to handle speeds in the 100s of Gigabits,” said Stevenson. “Of course, residents don’t need those speeds today, but our fiber network is able to grow with Alaskans’ needs.”

Utilizing high-cost support to strengthen communities

Since 2017, we’ve deployed high-speed internet to close to 30,000 unserved or underserved locations through the CAF II program. These communities include Delta Junction, Fairbanks, Nenana, North Pole, Salcha, Nikiski, Anchor Point, Homer, Soldotna and Ninilchik.

Bridging the digital divide in Tribal communities

We’re a proud partner in the Alaska FiberOptic Project, a collaboration to transform connectivity across rural Alaska, delivering improved education, healthcare, economic opportunities and quality of life.

So far, funding has been secured to connect 15 villages with Gigabit speeds. Terrestrial construction began this summer along the Dalton/Elliot Highway and in the communities of Fort Yukon, Stevens Village and Beaver. Terrestrial construction precedes next summer’s work to lay fiber in the Yukon River.

“Access to affordable, reliable internet is a critical need in our lives today,” said Stevenson. “From accessing cloud-based medical records or visiting a medical specialist via Telehealth from the comfort of your home, to taking online classes or starting your own e-commerce business, connectivity has quickly transformed from a want to need. We’re honored to work with our Tribal partners to enable these opportunities.”

Getting connected

Alaskans can see the options available at their location by visiting order.alaskacommunications.com.

Join the broadband movement

If the projects described here sound exciting, you may be in luck. We’ve teamed up with fellow service provider Matanuska Telecom Association (MTA) to bring awareness to the world-class training programs offered through NECA/IBEW’s Alaska Joint Electrical Apprenticeship and Training Trust.

“We aim to boost interest in the training program to grow the number of highly skilled professionals in the trade, which will directly improve lives in our communities through both high-paying jobs for Alaskans and the skilled workforce needed to connect our communities now and into the future,” said Stevenson.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of mission and life-critical communications infrastructure in Alaska. The company operates a robust and advanced statewide fiber network and a highly diverse undersea fiber optic system that connects Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For additional information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Heather Marron



Manager, Corporate Communications



Heather.Marron@acsalaska.com