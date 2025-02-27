Moonbeam Foundation Partners with Colb Asset SA to Bring Premium On-Chain Wealth Management to the Blockchain

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moonbeam Foundation, a leader in blockchain innovation, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Colb Asset SA, aimed at making premium wealth management accessible on-chain. Through this collaboration, Moonbeam is helping to pioneer the first-ever on-chain subscription for the Colb Managed Token (CMT), a new investment vehicle that offers exposure to a diversified, multi-asset portfolio actively managed by NS Partners SA. This partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding access to institutional-grade wealth management solutions on the blockchain.

Colb’s CMT provides access to a diversified portfolio of multi-asset investments—spanning equities, government and corporate bonds, and alternatives—all actively managed by NS Partners SA. Colb has established itself as a trusted partner for crypto foundations/DAOs, crypto institutions, and crypto private investors looking to access real-world assets (RWA) in an on-chain environment.

By leveraging blockchain technology, Colb is removing the traditional financial barriers that have limited access to premium investment opportunities. The partnership with Moonbeam ensures seamless integration within the blockchain ecosystem, offering investors a fully tokenized, transparent, and efficient means to access institutional-grade wealth management strategies.

“The CMT represents more than just a new investment product—it’s a key milestone in making top-tier wealth management accessible through blockchain,” said Yulgan Lira, CEO of Colb Asset SA. “We are proud to work with the Moonbeam Foundation to create a new standard for wealth management, one that allows for greater flexibility and direct access to RWAs without the constraints of traditional banking systems.”

In this first private subscription offering, the Moonbeam Foundation has joined as an investor, enhancing its treasury with tokenized assets and further solidifying its commitment to empowering blockchain-based finance solutions. The partnership demonstrates Moonbeam’s ongoing diversification strategy and its support for blockchain innovations that drive the next era of tokenized financial products.

“We are excited to collaborate with Colb to integrate premium on-chain assets into our ecosystem,” said Prasanna Ketheeswaran, CFO of the Moonbeam Foundation. “This investment in CMT is an important step toward unlocking capital previously controlled by traditional finance, creating new opportunities for Moonbeam’s community and proving the scalability of blockchain for institutional-level wealth management.”

Colb and Moonbeam are redefining the future of wealth management by bringing institutional-grade investment solutions to the blockchain. This partnership not only strengthens Moonbeam’s ecosystem but also unlocks a new class of premium assets, driving liquidity and boosting Total Value Locked (TVL) within the network. With Colb’s cutting-edge wealth management suite—including the CMT, Colb Fund Token (CFT), and Colb Tracker Token (CTT)—blockchain investors can now access high-quality, diversified portfolios once exclusive to traditional finance, setting a new benchmark for on-chain investment.

ABOUT MOONBEAM:

Moonbeam is a smart contract platform for building cross-chain connected applications that can access users, assets, and services on any chain. By uniting functionality from Ethereum, Polkadot, and more on a single platform, Moonbeam solves today’s fragmented user experience—unlocking true interoperability and paving the way for the next generation of applications. The Moonbeam platform uses integrated cross-chain messaging to allow developers to create smart contracts that access services across many remote blockchains. This approach, plus Moonbeam’s developer-friendly EVM platform, vast tool support, and modern Substrate architecture, creates the ideal development environment for building connected applications. For more, visit moonbeam.network.

ABOUT COLB ASSET SA:

Founded in 2020 in Geneva, Colb Asset SA offers highly innovative solutions for the development of fully on-chain investment products, free from the constraints of traditional finance. In 2022, it sponsored the launch of the Colb Fund Token (CFT), a tokenized structured product that allowed crypto investors to access the performance of BlackRock World Technology Fund, without intermediaries. As the first native non-custodial ecosystem for liquid RWA investments, Colb goes beyond mere tokenization of T-Bills and enables exposure to wealth management strategies, premium funds, and pre-IPO opportunities—all on-chain. For more, visit colb.finance.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release constitutes advertising for a financial instrument under Article 68 of FinSA. The CMT offering is exclusively reserved for professional investors under FinSA, who meet the eligibility criteria defined in the product documentation. Under no circumstances may CMT be offered, distributed, or marketed to any person, entity, or country subject to sanctions by:

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)

The U.S. Department of State

The United Nations Security Council

The European Union

Her Majesty's Treasury (UK)

The Bailiwick of Guernsey

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO)

Additionally, CMT may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined by Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act).

