Moog Inc. to Present at TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Aerospace and Defense Conference

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will present at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Aerospace and Defense Conference on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Moog Investor Relations website at http://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation and will be archived on the website for 30 days.





About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

Contacts

Aaron Astrachan



716.687.4225