Moog Inc. to Present at Gabelli’s 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will present at Gabelli’s 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET.





The presentation will be available via live streaming and can be accessed by registering at this link https://gabelli.com/conferences/aerospace. Listeners can access the conference live over the internet at https://www.moog.com/investors/events-presentations.html#events. A replay of the conference will be available following the discussion and will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

