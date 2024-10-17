Home Business Wire Moog Inc. to Announce Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings...
Moog Inc. to Announce Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Webcast on November 1, 2024

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Friday, November 1, 2024. In conjunction with this release, Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live online.


Listeners can access the conference call live or in replay mode at http://www.moog.com/investors/events-presentations/. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software.

Supplemental material will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the call and will be archived for 45 days.

About Moog Inc.

Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.moog.com.

Aaron Astrachan

716.687.4225

