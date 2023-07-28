<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Moog Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results With Record Sales And Increases Full-Year Earnings Per Share Guidance

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems, today reported third quarter 2023 diluted earnings per share of $1.32 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.37.


(in millions, except per share results)

 

 

 

 

Q3 2023

Q3 2022

Deltas

Net sales

$

850

 

$

773

 

 

10

%

Operating margin

 

9.9

%

 

10.3

%

-40 bps

Adjusted operating margin

 

10.2

%

 

10.5

%

-30 bps

Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.32

 

$

1.57

 

 

(16

)%

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share

$

1.37

 

$

1.61

 

 

(15

)%

Adjusted free cash flow

$

(19

)

$

(18

)

$

(2

)

See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the quarters ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022.

Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales were $850 million, an increase of 10% compared to the third quarter from a year ago, with increases across all three reporting segments. Excluding divestitures, sales increased 11%.
  • Adjusted operating margin of 10.2% decreased from 10.5% as compared to a year ago. We incurred additional charges on space vehicle development programs of 150 basis points. This pressure was mostly offset by incremental profit from our initiatives and higher sales volumes.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 15%, as higher interest and corporate expenses were partially offset by increased operating profit.
  • Free cash flow use in the third quarter resulted from growth in net working capital balances, in particular physical inventories.

Our second consecutive quarter of record sales was a great achievement for our entire staff,” said Pat Roche, CEO. “We are starting to see the benefits from our simplification and pricing initiatives feeding through in our operational performance.”

Segment Results

Aircraft Controls sales in the third quarter of 2023 increased 12% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Sales for commercial OEM programs increased 47%, to $126 million, matching the pre-pandemic sales levels. The year-over-year increase was driven by the continued market recovery in widebody aircraft and business jet activity. Commercial aftermarket increased 14% due to higher spares volume, primarily on the Airbus A350 program. Military OEM sales were down 6% reflecting lower funded development activity. Adjusted operating margin was 10.9%, a 10 bps decrease, as the incremental operating profit from higher sales volume was offset by an unfavorable sales mix.

Space and Defense Controls sales increased 8% in the third quarter of 2023, and increased 11% after adjusting for the divestiture of the security business last year. The ramp to full-rate production for our reconfigurable turret program and the increased activity in the avionics business drove the sales increase. Adjusted operating margin was 7.8%, down from last year’s third quarter margin of 11.4%. We incurred $14 million of additional charges on our space vehicle development programs in the quarter, which masked the benefits associated with higher sales and improvements in the core business.

Industrial Systems sales increased 9%. Excluding last year’s sonar business divestiture, sales increased 11%. The underlying sales growth was driven by the continued recovery in industrial automation programs, as well as higher demand for flight simulation systems. Also, adjusting for last year’s divestiture, energy sales increased. Adjusted operating margin of 11.5% increased from last year’s third quarter margin of 8.7%. Benefits of our pricing initiatives drove the increase in margin.

Free Cash Flow Results

Free cash flow in the third quarter was a use of cash of $19 million. Working capital pressure was primarily due to growth in physical inventories, as we’ve maintained material flow to ensure we meet our customers’ deliveries while working through various constraints. Capital expenditures were $35 million in the quarter.

2023 Financial Guidance

Compared to a quarter ago, we are increasing our guidance for sales, adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share, while modifying operating margin down slightly,” said Jennifer Walter, CFO. “Overall, we had a solid third quarter and our outlook for the fourth quarter looks strong.” Free cash flow guidance is now a use of $60 million, reflecting the third quarter growth in physical inventories.

(in millions, except per share results)

 

 

 

FY 2023 Guidance

 

Current

Previous

Net sales

$

3,250

 

$

3,190

 

Operating margin

 

11.0

%

 

11.1

%

Adjusted operating margin

 

10.9

%

 

11.0

%

Diluted net earnings per share

$

5.82

 

$

5.81

 

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share

$

5.75

 

$

5.70

 

Free cash flow

$

(60

)

$

 

Earnings per share figures are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.10.

 

 

Conference call information

In conjunction with today’s release, Moog Inc. will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host the call. Listeners can access the call live or in replay mode at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the webcast web page 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

Cautionary Statement

Information included or incorporated by reference in this press release that does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied by or containing words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “presume” and “assume,” are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC and include the following:

Strategic risks

  • We operate in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess;
  • Our research and development and innovation efforts are substantial and may not be successful, which could reduce our sales and earnings;
  • If we are unable to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement, our business and our ability to compete could be harmed; and
  • Our sales and earnings may be affected if we cannot identify, acquire or integrate strategic acquisitions, or as we conduct divestitures.

Market condition risks

  • The markets we serve are cyclical and sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events, which may cause our operating results to fluctuate;
  • We depend heavily on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated, and the failure to receive funding or the termination of one or more of these contracts could reduce our sales and increase our costs;
  • The loss of The Boeing Company or Lockheed Martin as a customer or a significant reduction in sales to either company could adversely impact our operating results; and
  • We may not realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog as revenue, which could adversely affect our future revenue and growth prospects.

Operational risks

  • A reduced supply, as well as inflated prices, across various raw materials and third-party provided components and sub-assemblies within our supply chain could have a material impact on our ability to manufacture and ship our products, in addition to adversely impacting our operating profit and balance sheet;
  • We face various risks related to health pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which have had material adverse consequences on our operations, financial position, cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers;
  • If our subcontractors or suppliers fail to perform their contractual obligations, our prime contract performance and our ability to obtain future business could be materially and adversely impacted;
  • We face, and may continue to face, risks related to information systems interruptions, intrusions or new software implementations, which may adversely affect our business operations;
  • We may not be able to prevent, or timely detect, issues with our products and our manufacturing processes, which may adversely affect our operations and our earnings; and
  • The failure or misuse of our products may damage our reputation, necessitate a product recall or result in claims against us that exceed our insurance coverage, thereby requiring us to pay significant damages.

Financial risks

  • We make estimates in accounting for over-time contracts, and changes in these estimates may have significant impacts on our earnings;
  • We enter into fixed-price contracts, which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns;
  • Our indebtedness and restrictive covenants under our credit facilities and indenture governing our senior notes could limit our operational and financial flexibility;
  • Significant changes in discount rates, rates of return on pension assets, mortality tables and other factors could adversely affect our earnings and equity and increase our pension funding requirements;
  • A write-off of all or part of our goodwill or other intangible assets could adversely affect our operating results and net worth; and
  • Unforeseen exposure to additional income tax liabilities may affect our operating results.

Legal and compliance risks

  • Contracting on government programs is subject to significant regulation, including rules related to bidding, billing and accounting standards, and any false claims or non-compliance could subject us to fines, penalties or possible debarment;
  • Our operations in foreign countries expose us to currency, political and trade risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory environments could impact our results of operations;
  • Government regulations could limit our ability to sell our products outside the United States and otherwise adversely affect our business;
  • We are involved in various legal proceedings, the outcome of which may be unfavorable to us;
  • Our operations are subject to environmental laws and complying with those laws may cause us to incur significant costs; and
  • We may face reputational, regulatory or financial risks from a perceived, or an actual, failure to achieve our sustainability goals.

General risks

  • Future terror attacks, war, natural disasters or other catastrophic events beyond our control could negatively impact our business; and
  • Our performance could suffer if we cannot maintain our culture as well as attract, retain and engage our employees.

While we believe we have identified and discussed above the material risks affecting our business, there may be additional factors, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial that may affect the forward-looking statements made herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this report, except as required by law.

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

July 1,
2023

 

July 2,

2022

 

July 1,
2023

 

July 2,

2022

Net sales

 

$

850,176

 

$

772,911

 

$

2,447,071

 

 

$

2,267,784

 

Cost of sales

 

 

627,543

 

 

560,966

 

 

1,799,437

 

 

 

1,646,742

 

Inventory write-down

 

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

 

 

3,407

 

Gross profit

 

 

222,633

 

 

211,743

 

 

647,634

 

 

 

617,635

 

Research and development

 

 

26,502

 

 

25,890

 

 

77,107

 

 

 

84,318

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

121,935

 

 

113,886

 

 

351,795

 

 

 

336,702

 

Interest

 

 

17,256

 

 

9,131

 

 

45,351

 

 

 

25,376

 

Asset impairment

 

 

435

 

 

692

 

 

1,654

 

 

 

15,928

 

Restructuring

 

 

1,642

 

 

576

 

 

4,737

 

 

 

8,369

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,146

)

Gain on sale of buildings

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,030

)

 

 

 

Other

 

 

4,525

 

 

1,759

 

 

10,077

 

 

 

3,143

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

 

50,338

 

 

59,809

 

 

166,943

 

 

 

159,945

 

Income taxes

 

 

7,951

 

 

9,400

 

 

35,527

 

 

 

34,184

 

Net earnings

 

$

42,387

 

$

50,409

 

$

131,416

 

 

$

125,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.33

 

$

1.58

 

$

4.13

 

 

$

3.93

 

Diluted

 

$

1.32

 

$

1.57

 

$

4.11

 

 

$

3.91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

31,838,961

 

 

31,922,377

 

 

31,811,034

 

 

 

31,988,150

 

Diluted

 

 

32,067,391

 

 

32,067,431

 

 

31,995,340

 

 

 

32,125,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moog Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTIVE NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

July 1,
2023

 

July 2,

2022

 

July 1,
2023

 

July 2,

2022

As Reported:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

$

50,338

 

 

$

59,809

 

 

$

166,943

 

 

$

159,945

 

Income taxes

 

 

7,951

 

 

 

9,400

 

 

 

35,527

 

 

 

34,184

 

Effective income tax rate

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

21.3

%

 

 

21.4

%

Net earnings

 

 

42,387

 

 

 

50,409

 

 

 

131,416

 

 

 

125,761

 

Diluted net earnings per share

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.57

 

 

$

4.11

 

 

$

3.91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss (Gain) on Sale of Business:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(16,146

)

Income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,273

)

Net earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,873

)

Diluted net earnings per share

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(0.37

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss (Gain) on Sale of Buildings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(10,030

)

 

$

 

Income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,086

)

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,944

)

 

 

 

Diluted net earnings per share

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Charges:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

$

2,077

 

 

$

1,470

 

 

$

7,440

 

 

$

27,704

 

Income taxes

 

 

452

 

 

 

364

 

 

 

1,652

 

 

 

6,602

 

Net earnings

 

 

1,625

 

 

 

1,106

 

 

 

5,788

 

 

 

21,102

 

Diluted net earnings per share

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

$

52,415

 

 

$

61,279

 

 

$

164,353

 

 

$

171,503

 

Income taxes

 

 

8,403

 

 

 

9,764

 

 

 

35,093

 

 

 

36,513

 

Effective income tax rate

 

 

16.0

%

 

 

15.9

%

 

 

21.4

%

 

 

21.3

%

Net earnings

 

 

44,012

 

 

 

51,515

 

 

 

129,260

 

 

 

134,990

 

Diluted net earnings per share

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

1.61

 

 

$

4.04

 

 

$

4.20

 

The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with the sale of our Navigation Aids business formerly in Aircraft Controls, sale of buildings formerly used in Industrial Systems, as well as, restructuring, inventory write-downs and other charges related to the impact of continued portfolio shaping activities and the Ukraine crisis. While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

July 1,
2023

 

July 2,

2022

 

July 1,
2023

 

July 2,

2022

Net sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aircraft Controls

 

$

355,025

 

 

$

318,017

 

 

$

1,012,288

 

 

$

932,602

 

Space and Defense Controls

 

 

242,402

 

 

 

223,644

 

 

 

706,040

 

 

 

654,849

 

Industrial Systems

 

 

252,749

 

 

 

231,250

 

 

 

728,743

 

 

 

680,333

 

Net sales

 

$

850,176

 

 

$

772,911

 

 

$

2,447,071

 

 

$

2,267,784

 

Operating profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aircraft Controls

 

$

37,888

 

 

$

34,453

 

 

$

99,468

 

 

$

88,809

 

 

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

10.8

%

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

9.5

%

Space and Defense Controls

 

 

18,585

 

 

 

25,368

 

 

 

66,386

 

 

 

70,742

 

 

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

10.8

%

Industrial Systems

 

 

28,035

 

 

 

19,484

 

 

 

89,183

 

 

 

57,398

 

 

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

8.4

%

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

8.4

%

Total operating profit

 

 

84,508

 

 

 

79,305

 

 

 

255,037

 

 

 

216,949

 

 

 

 

9.9

%

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

10.4

%

 

 

9.6

%

Deductions from operating profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

17,256

 

 

 

9,131

 

 

 

45,351

 

 

 

25,376

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

2,356

 

 

 

2,169

 

 

 

8,121

 

 

 

6,747

 

Non-service pension expense

 

 

3,124

 

 

 

1,442

 

 

 

9,338

 

 

 

4,399

 

Corporate and other expenses, net

 

 

11,434

 

 

 

6,754

 

 

 

25,284

 

 

 

20,482

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

$

50,338

 

 

$

59,809

 

 

$

166,943

 

 

$

159,945

 

Moog Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

July 1,
2023

 

July 2,

2022

 

July 1,
2023

 

July 2,

2022

Aircraft Controls operating profit – as reported

 

$

37,888

 

 

$

34,453

 

 

$

99,468

 

 

$

88,809

 

Inventory write-down

 

 

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

 

 

 

202

 

Asset impairment

 

 

435

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,435

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,146

)

Restructuring and other

 

 

275

 

 

 

456

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

19,282

 

Aircraft Controls operating profit – as adjusted

 

$

38,598

 

 

$

35,111

 

 

$

101,178

 

 

$

92,147

 

 

 

 

10.9

%

 

 

11.0

%

 

 

10.0

%

 

 

9.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Space and Defense Controls operating profit – as reported

 

$

18,585

 

 

$

25,368

 

 

$

66,386

 

 

$

70,742

 

Inventory write-down

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,500

 

Restructuring and other

 

 

273

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

1,773

 

 

 

1,924

 

Space and Defense Controls operating profit – as adjusted

 

$

18,858

 

 

$

25,455

 

 

$

68,159

 

 

$

74,166

 

 

 

 

7.8

%

 

 

11.4

%

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial Systems operating profit – as reported

 

$

28,035

 

 

$

19,484

 

 

$

89,183

 

 

$

57,398

 

Inventory write-down

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,705

 

Gain on sale of buildings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,030

)

 

 

 

Restructuring and other

 

 

1,094

 

 

 

725

 

 

 

3,957

 

 

 

3,091

 

Industrial Systems operating profit – as adjusted

 

$

29,129

 

 

$

20,209

 

 

$

83,110

 

 

$

62,194

 

 

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

8.7

%

 

 

11.4

%

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating profit – as adjusted

 

$

86,585

 

 

$

80,775

 

 

$

252,447

 

 

$

228,507

 

10.2

%

 

10.5

%

 

10.3

%

 

10.1 

%

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

July 1,
2023

 

October 1,

2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

122,512

 

 

$

103,895

 

Restricted cash

 

 

2,892

 

 

 

15,338

 

Receivables, net

 

 

1,168,186

 

 

 

990,262

 

Inventories, net

 

 

710,252

 

 

 

588,466

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

52,833

 

 

 

60,349

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,056,675

 

 

 

1,758,310

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

795,994

 

 

 

668,908

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

63,259

 

 

 

69,072

 

Goodwill

 

 

829,220

 

 

 

805,320

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

79,680

 

 

 

85,410

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

9,549

 

 

 

8,630

 

Other assets

 

 

47,866

 

 

 

36,191

 

Total assets

 

$

3,882,243

 

 

$

3,431,841

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current installments of long-term debt

 

$

696

 

 

$

916

 

Accounts payable

 

 

245,458

 

 

 

232,104

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

83,628

 

 

 

93,141

 

Contract advances and progress billings

 

 

366,766

 

 

 

296,899

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

 

206,903

 

 

 

215,376

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

903,451

 

 

 

838,436

 

Long-term debt, excluding current installments

 

 

1,012,080

 

 

 

836,872

 

Long-term pension and retirement obligations

 

 

150,953

 

 

 

140,602

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

42,239

 

 

 

63,527

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

152,336

 

 

 

115,591

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,261,059

 

 

 

1,995,028

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock – Class A

 

 

43,807

 

 

 

43,807

 

Common stock – Class B

 

 

7,473

 

 

 

7,473

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

594,022

 

 

 

516,123

 

Retained earnings

 

 

2,466,012

 

 

 

2,360,055

 

Treasury shares

 

 

(1,058,558

)

 

 

(1,047,012

)

Stock Employee Compensation Trust

 

 

(109,759

)

 

 

(73,602

)

Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust

 

 

(86,979

)

 

 

(58,989

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(234,834

)

 

 

(311,042

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

1,621,184

 

 

 

1,436,813

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

3,882,243

 

 

$

3,431,841

 

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

July 1,
2023

 

July 2,

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

$

131,416

 

 

$

125,761

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

56,780

 

 

 

56,169

 

Amortization

 

 

8,725

 

 

 

9,998

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(26,680

)

 

 

7,644

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

8,121

 

 

 

6,747

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

(16,146

)

Gain on sale of buildings

 

 

(10,030

)

 

 

 

Asset impairment and inventory write-down

 

 

1,654

 

 

 

19,335

 

Other

 

 

5,083

 

 

 

4,960

 

Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash:

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

 

(163,259

)

 

 

(58,668

)

Inventories

 

 

(102,782

)

 

 

(6,778

)

Accounts payable

 

 

8,514

 

 

 

27,184

 

Contract advances and progress billings

 

 

65,746

 

 

 

35,867

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

(30,697

)

 

 

(24,066

)

Accrued income taxes

 

 

21,568

 

 

 

7,692

 

Net pension and post retirement liabilities

 

 

11,199

 

 

 

13,490

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

 

(2,455

)

 

 

(24,925

)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

 

 

(17,097

)

 

 

184,264

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(11,837

)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(125,074

)

 

 

(106,713

)

Net proceeds from businesses sold

 

 

959

 

 

 

35,550

 

Net proceeds from buildings sold

 

 

19,702

 

 

 

 

Other investing transactions

 

 

(9,482

)

 

 

(2,267

)

Net cash used by investing activities

 

 

(113,895

)

 

 

(85,267

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving lines of credit

 

 

711,732

 

 

 

661,675

 

Payments on revolving lines of credit

 

 

(536,826

)

 

 

(629,251

)

Payments on long-term debt

 

 

(219

)

 

 

(80,273

)

Payments on finance lease obligations

 

 

(3,449

)

 

 

(1,779

)

Payment of dividends

 

 

(25,459

)

 

 

(24,653

)

Proceeds from sale of treasury stock

 

 

12,765

 

 

 

10,792

 

Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury

 

 

(23,133

)

 

 

(30,485

)

Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT

 

 

9,863

 

 

 

7,586

 

Purchase of stock held by SECT

 

 

(10,035

)

 

 

(11,484

)

Other financing transactions

 

 

(2,026

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

 

 

133,213

 

 

 

(97,872

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

3,950

 

 

 

(6,175

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

6,171

 

 

 

(5,050

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

119,233

 

 

 

100,914

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

125,404

 

 

$

95,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moog Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

July 1,
2023

 

July 2,

2022

 

July 1,
2023

 

July 2,

2022

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

 

$

15,919

 

 

$

4,067

 

 

$

(17,097

)

 

$

184,264

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(35,331

)

 

 

(32,626

)

 

 

(125,074

)

 

 

(106,713

)

Free cash flow

 

 

(19,412

)

 

 

(28,559

)

 

 

(142,171

)

 

 

77,551

 

Securitization

 

 

 

 

 

10,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

(89,100

)

Adjusted free cash flow

 

$

(19,412

)

 

$

(17,659

)

 

$

(142,171

)

 

$

(11,549

)

Amounts may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Contacts

Investor Relations – 716.687.4225

Read full story here

