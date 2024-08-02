Moog Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 Results with Further Margin Expansion

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, today reported fiscal third quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share of $1.74 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.91.





“We delivered a solid performance in the third quarter of 2024, with significant improvements in our financial results,” said Pat Roche, CEO. “Our teams continue to execute well, driving both top-line growth and margin expansion across our businesses. Our commitment to achieving our Investor Day targets remains strong, with clear progress in our pricing and simplification initiatives. With this momentum we are confident in our continued success and growth.”

(in millions, except per share results) Three Months Ended Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Deltas Net sales $ 905 $ 850 6 % Operating margin 11.6 % 9.9 % 170 bps Adjusted operating margin 12.3 % 10.2 % 210 bps Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.74 $ 1.32 32 % Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 1.91 $ 1.37 39 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 30 $ 16 $ 14 Free cash flow $ (2 ) $ (19 ) $ 17 See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results and free cash flow to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the quarters ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023.

Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $905 million increased 6% compared to the prior year’s quarter, with increases in our aerospace and defense businesses, while Industrial was slightly down.

Operating margin of 11.6% increased 170 basis points, driven by improved performance in Space and Defense, Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft, while Industrial declined 130 basis points.

Adjusted operating margin of 12.3% increased 210 basis points, reflecting improved business performance across all segments.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.74 increased 32% due to higher operating profit, partially offset by restructuring charges and a higher tax rate.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.91 increased 39%, driven by operating margin expansion and incremental profit from higher sales.

Free cash flow improved by $17 million as compared to last year.

Quarter Results

Sales in the third quarter of 2024 increased compared to the third quarter of 2023, with notable growth in Military Aircraft, Space and Defense and Commercial Aircraft. Military Aircraft sales increased 18% to $207 million due to the ramp of the FLRAA program and other OEM production programs. Space and Defense sales increased 7% to $258 million driven by strong U.S. and European defense demand. Commercial Aircraft sales increased 6% to $189 million due to the increased production in our widebody business. Industrial segment sales decreased 1% to $250 million due to a slowdown in orders for industrial automation applications, partially offset by higher product demand in other markets.

Operating margin increased 170 basis points to 11.6% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Space and Defense operating margin increased 490 basis points to 12.6% due to improved performance on space vehicle development programs. Commercial Aircraft operating margin increased 190 basis points to 12.9%, driven by higher sales volume and pricing initiatives, as well as mix. Military Aircraft operating margin increased 130 basis points to 11.6%, driven by cost absorption on the FLRAA program. Industrial operating margin decreased 130 basis points to 9.8%, impacted by higher restructuring and inventory write-down charges.

Adjusted operating margin in the third quarter of 2024 increased 210 basis points to 12.3% compared to the third quarter of 2023. The only segment with significant adjustments was Industrial, whose adjusted operating margin increased as the benefits of pricing more than offset an unfavorable sales mix and planned product transfers.

Twelve-month backlog remains robust, increasing 7% to $2.5 billion, driven by strong product demand across the aerospace and defense businesses.

Free cash flow in the third quarter was a use of cash of $2 million, an improvement of $17 million year-over-year, driven by higher net cash from operating activities and lower capital expenditures.

2024 Financial Guidance

“Fiscal year 2024 is measuring up to be a great step towards achieving our long-term financial targets,” said Jennifer Walter, CFO. “This year, our sales will grow by 8%, our adjusted operating margin will expand by 150 basis points and our adjusted earnings per share will increase by 20%.”

(in millions, except per share results) FY 2024 Guidance Current Previous Net sales $ 3,575 $ 3,550 Operating margin 11.8 % 11.9 % Adjusted operating margin 12.4 % 12.4 % Diluted net earnings per share* $ 6.85 $ 6.87 Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* $ 7.40 $ 7.25 *Diluted net earnings per share figures for 2024 are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.10.

When the company provides adjusted, non-GAAP figures on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference call information

In conjunction with today’s release, Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live online. Listeners can access the call live, or in replay mode, at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be identified by words such as: “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “presume,” “assume” and other words and terms of similar meaning (including their negative counterparts or other various or comparable terminology). These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause our actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: (i) our operation in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess; (ii) our operation in cyclical markets that are sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events; (iii) our heavy dependence on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated; (iv) supply chain constraints and inflationary impacts on prices for raw materials and components used in our products; (v) failure of our subcontractors or suppliers to perform their contractual obligations; and (vi) our accounting estimations for over-time contracts and any changes we need to make thereto. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

While we believe we have identified and discussed in our SEC filings the material risks affecting our business, there may be additional factors, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial that may affect the forward-looking statements we make herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,



2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,



2023 Net sales $ 904,735 $ 850,176 $ 2,691,888 $ 2,447,071 Cost of sales 651,672 627,543 1,938,673 1,799,437 Inventory write-down 1,600 — 1,775 — Gross profit 251,463 222,633 751,440 647,634 Research and development 27,791 26,502 86,752 77,107 Selling, general and administrative 126,361 121,935 370,047 351,795 Interest 18,153 17,256 52,850 45,351 Asset impairment 112 435 6,862 1,654 Restructuring 3,984 1,642 12,623 4,737 Gain on sale of buildings — — — (10,030 ) Other 4,157 4,525 10,041 10,077 Earnings before income taxes 70,905 50,338 212,265 166,943 Income taxes 14,545 7,951 48,090 35,527 Net earnings $ 56,360 $ 42,387 $ 164,175 $ 131,416 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.76 $ 1.33 $ 5.14 $ 4.13 Diluted $ 1.74 $ 1.32 $ 5.08 $ 4.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 31,960,165 31,838,961 31,943,365 31,811,034 Diluted 32,409,370 32,067,391 32,342,700 31,995,340

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,



2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,



2023 As Reported: Earnings before income taxes $ 70,905 $ 50,338 $ 212,265 $ 166,943 Income taxes 14,545 7,951 48,090 35,527 Effective income tax rate 20.5 % 15.8 % 22.7 % 21.3 % Net earnings 56,360 42,387 164,175 131,416 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.74 $ 1.32 $ 5.08 $ 4.11 Restructuring and Other Charges: Earnings before income taxes $ 5,817 $ 1,642 $ 15,296 $ 5,786 Income taxes 1,502 386 3,852 1,303 Net earnings 4,315 1,256 11,444 4,483 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.35 $ 0.14 Asset Impairment: Earnings before income taxes $ 112 $ 435 $ 6,862 $ 1,654 Income taxes (benefit) (1,223 ) 66 370 349 Net earnings 1,335 369 6,492 1,305 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 Gain on Sale of Buildings: Earnings before income taxes $ — $ — $ — $ (10,030 ) Income taxes — — — (2,086 ) Net earnings — — — (7,944 ) Diluted net earnings per share $ — $ — $ — $ (0.25 ) As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 76,834 $ 52,415 $ 234,423 $ 164,353 Income taxes 14,824 8,403 52,312 35,093 Effective income tax rate 19.3 % 16.0 % 22.3 % 21.4 % Net earnings 62,010 44,012 182,111 129,260 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.91 $ 1.37 $ 5.63 $ 4.04 The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with restructuring and other charges related to continued portfolio shaping activities, asset impairments and other charges due to program termination and the devaluation of an investment, as well as impacts from the sale of buildings. While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,



2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,



2023 Net sales: Space and Defense $ 258,409 $ 242,402 $ 755,324 $ 706,040 Military Aircraft 207,177 176,217 595,921 536,770 Commercial Aircraft 189,365 178,808 591,181 475,518 Industrial 249,784 252,749 749,462 728,743 Net sales $ 904,735 $ 850,176 $ 2,691,888 $ 2,447,071 Operating profit: Space and Defense $ 32,635 $ 18,585 $ 100,175 $ 66,386 12.6 % 7.7 % 13.3 % 9.4 % Military Aircraft 23,965 18,143 60,323 49,525 11.6 % 10.3 % 10.1 % 9.2 % Commercial Aircraft 24,367 19,745 69,838 49,943 12.9 % 11.0 % 11.8 % 10.5 % Industrial 24,413 28,035 81,592 89,183 9.8 % 11.1 % 10.9 % 12.2 % Total operating profit 105,380 84,508 311,928 255,037 11.6 % 9.9 % 11.6 % 10.4 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 18,153 17,256 52,850 45,351 Equity-based compensation expense 4,089 2,356 11,301 8,121 Non-service pension expense 3,188 3,124 9,566 9,338 Corporate and other expenses, net 9,045 11,434 25,946 25,284 Earnings before income taxes $ 70,905 $ 50,338 $ 212,265 $ 166,943

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,



2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,



2023 Space and Defense operating profit – as reported $ 32,635 $ 18,585 $ 100,175 $ 66,386 Asset impairment 112 — 416 219 Restructuring and other — 273 — 1,554 Space and Defense operating profit – as adjusted $ 32,747 $ 18,858 $ 100,591 $ 68,159 12.7 % 7.8 % 13.3 % 9.7 % Military Aircraft operating profit – as reported $ 23,965 $ 18,143 $ 60,323 $ 49,525 Inventory write-down — — 175 — Asset impairment — 97 6,446 1,097 Restructuring and other 609 275 4,397 275 Military Aircraft operating profit – as adjusted $ 24,574 $ 18,515 $ 71,341 $ 50,897 11.9 % 10.5 % 12.0 % 9.5 % Commercial Aircraft operating profit – as reported $ 24,367 $ 19,745 $ 69,838 $ 49,943 Asset impairment — 338 — 338 Restructuring 408 — 408 — Commercial Aircraft operating profit – as adjusted $ 24,775 $ 20,083 $ 70,246 $ 50,281 13.1 % 11.2 % 11.9 % 10.6 % Industrial operating profit – as reported $ 24,413 $ 28,035 $ 81,592 $ 89,183 Inventory write-down 1,600 — 1,600 — Gain on sale of buildings — — — (10,030 ) Restructuring and other 3,200 1,094 8,716 3,957 Industrial operating profit – as adjusted $ 29,213 $ 29,129 $ 91,908 $ 83,110 11.7 % 11.5 % 12.3 % 11.4 % Total operating profit – as adjusted $ 111,309 $ 86,585 $ 334,086 $ 252,447 12.3 % 10.2 % 12.4 % 10.3 %

While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) June 29,

2024 September 30,



2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,572 $ 68,959 Restricted cash 946 185 Receivables, net 452,967 434,723 Unbilled receivables 766,445 706,601 Inventories, net 831,377 724,002 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,081 50,862 Total current assets 2,172,388 1,985,332 Property, plant and equipment, net 886,013 814,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,669 56,067 Goodwill 827,319 821,301 Intangible assets, net 66,422 71,637 Deferred income taxes 9,050 8,749 Other assets 48,887 50,254 Total assets $ 4,067,748 $ 3,808,036 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 266,294 $ 264,573 Accrued compensation 98,981 111,154 Contract advances and progress billings 353,496 377,977 Accrued liabilities and other 269,633 211,769 Total current liabilities 988,404 965,473 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 958,127 863,092 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 160,635 157,455 Deferred income taxes 13,668 37,626 Other long-term liabilities 153,122 148,303 Total liabilities 2,273,956 2,171,949 Shareholders’ equity Common stock – Class A 43,835 43,822 Common stock – Class B 7,445 7,458 Additional paid-in capital 726,656 608,270 Retained earnings 2,634,633 2,496,979 Treasury shares (1,073,027 ) (1,057,938 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (167,757 ) (114,769 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (140,449 ) (93,126 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (237,544 ) (254,609 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,793,792 1,636,087 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,067,748 $ 3,808,036

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,



2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 164,175 $ 131,416 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 64,302 56,780 Amortization 7,677 8,725 Deferred income taxes (26,483 ) (26,680 ) Equity-based compensation expense 11,301 8,121 Gain on sale of buildings — (10,030 ) Asset impairment and inventory write-down 8,637 1,654 Other 5,374 5,083 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables (18,677 ) (62,439 ) Unbilled receivables (57,723 ) (100,820 ) Inventories (105,629 ) (102,782 ) Accounts payable 918 8,514 Contract advances and progress billings (26,882 ) 65,746 Accrued expenses 36,928 (30,697 ) Accrued income taxes 9,832 21,568 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 8,783 11,199 Other assets and liabilities (35,978 ) (2,455 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 46,555 (17,097 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,911 ) — Purchase of property, plant and equipment (109,616 ) (125,074 ) Net proceeds from businesses sold 1,627 959 Net proceeds from buildings sold — 19,702 Other investing transactions (646 ) (9,482 ) Net cash used by investing activities (114,546 ) (113,895 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 784,500 711,732 Payments on revolving lines of credit (691,000 ) (536,826 ) Payments on long-term debt — (219 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (4,468 ) (3,449 ) Payment of dividends (26,521 ) (25,459 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 7,579 12,765 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (21,832 ) (23,133 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 16,670 9,863 Purchase of stock held by SECT (14,296 ) (10,035 ) Other financing transactions — (2,026 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 50,632 133,213 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (267 ) 3,950 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,626 ) 6,171 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 69,144 119,233 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 51,518 $ 125,404

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,



2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,



2023 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 30,166 $ 15,919 $ 46,555 $ (17,097 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (32,086 ) (35,331 ) (109,616 ) (125,074 ) Free cash flow $ (1,920 ) $ (19,412 ) $ (63,061 ) $ (142,171 )

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. However, management believes this adjusted financial measure may be useful in evaluating the liquidity, financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contacts

