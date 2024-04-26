Moog Inc. Reports Record Sales and Continued Margin Expansion for Second Quarter 2024

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems, today reported fiscal second quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share of $1.86 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.19.





“The second quarter of 2024 was an exceptional quarter from a sales and earnings perspective,” said Pat Roche, CEO. “Our margin enhancement efforts continue to drive financial performance improvements across our businesses and we look forward to continued strength through the year.”

(in millions, except per share results) Three Months Ended Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Deltas Net sales $ 930 $ 837 11 % Operating margin 12.0 % 10.0 % 200 bps Adjusted operating margin 13.6 % 10.4 % 320 bps Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 1.34 39 % Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 2.19 $ 1.42 54 % Net cash used by operating activities $ (44 ) $ (41 ) $ (3 ) Free cash flow $ (84 ) $ (101 ) $ 17 See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results and free cash flow to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the quarters ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023.

Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $930 million increased 11% compared to the prior year’s quarter, with increases in all four segments, including a 26% increase in Commercial Aircraft.

Operating margin of 12.0% increased 200 basis points. Business performance across all segments contributed an incremental 165 basis points. Also, the current quarter included a 150 basis point benefit from the Employee Retention Credit associated with the CARES Act. The current quarter also included 115 basis points of higher impairments and restructuring.

Adjusted operating margin of 13.6% increased 320 basis points, driven by the underlying business performance, as well as the Employee Retention Credit.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.86 increased 39% due to the higher operating profit and the Employee Retention Credit, partially offset by the current quarter’s restructuring and impairment charges.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.19 increased 54%, reflecting earnings associated from higher sales across all of our segments and the Employee Retention Credit.

Free cash flow improved by $17 million as compared to last year due to lower capital expenditures.

Quarter Results

Sales in the second quarter of 2024 increased across all segments compared to the second quarter of 2023. Commercial Aircraft sales increased 26% to $208 million due to the growth in widebody aircraft. Space and Defense sales increased 9% to $267 million, driven by strong demand for programs supporting emerging defense priorities. Sales in Military Aircraft increased 11% to $203 million due to the ramp-up of the FLRAA program and the sale of a mature product line. Sales in Industrial increased 4% to $253 million due to higher demand for flight simulation systems and energy products, and were partially offset by a slowdown in orders for industrial automation applications.

Operating margin increased 200 basis points to 12.0% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. Space and Defense operating margin increased 460 basis points to 15.8% due to improved performance on space vehicle programs and the benefit associated with the Employee Retention Credit. Commercial Aircraft operating margin increased 250 basis points to 12.0% due to pricing and higher sales volumes across our entire book of business. Industrial operating margin increased 110 basis points to 11.1%, as the Employee Retention Credit and benefits from pricing initiatives were partially offset by higher amounts of restructuring charges. Military Aircraft operating margin decreased 60 basis points to 8.3%, as impairment and restructuring charges more than offset the gain from the sale of a mature product line.

The current quarter includes $14 million of restructuring, impairment and other charges, primarily in Military Aircraft and Industrial. The second quarter of 2023 included $3 million of restructuring and other charges. Excluding charges in both periods, adjusted operating margin increased 320 basis points to 13.6% driven largely by the factors previously described. Space and Defense adjusted operating margin increased 420 basis points to 15.9%. Military Aircraft adjusted operating margin increased 400 basis points to 13.4%. Commercial Aircraft adjusted operating margin increased 250 basis points to 12.0%, and Industrial adjusted operating margin increased 210 basis points to 12.5%.

Twelve-month backlog increased 9% to a record level of $2.5 billion due to growth across our aerospace and defense businesses.

Free cash flow in the second quarter was a use of cash of $84 million. Unfavorable timing in accounts receivable and the work-down of milestones in customer advances pressured working capital. Also, growth in physical inventories, driven by the strong level of sales, pressured working capital. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2024 were $40 million.

2024 Financial Guidance

“Fiscal year 2024 is shaping up to be another great year of financial performance, and we’re on track to achieve our long-term financial targets,” said Jennifer Walter, CFO. “This year, our sales will grow by 7%, our adjusted operating margin will expand by 150 basis points and our adjusted earnings per share will increase by 18%.”

(in millions, except per share results) FY 2024 Guidance Current Previous Net sales $ 3,550 $ 3,500 Operating margin 11.9 % 12.0 % Adjusted operating margin 12.4 % 12.0 % Diluted net earnings per share* $ 6.87 $ 6.86 Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* $ 7.25 $ 6.90 *Diluted net earnings per share figures for 2024 are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.20. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 are forecasted to be $1.70, +/- $0.10.

When the company provides adjusted, non-GAAP figures on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference call information

In conjunction with today’s release, Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live online. Listeners can access the call live, or in replay mode, at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be identified by words such as: “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “presume,” “assume” and other words and terms of similar meaning (including their negative counterparts or other various or comparable terminology). These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause our actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: (i) our operation in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess; (ii) our operation in cyclical markets that are sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events; (iii) our heavy dependence on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated; (iv) supply chain constraints and inflationary impacts on prices for raw materials and components used in our products; (v) failure of our subcontractors or suppliers to perform their contractual obligations; and (vi) our accounting estimations for over-time contracts and any changes we need to make thereto. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

While we believe we have identified and discussed in our SEC filings the material risks affecting our business, there may be additional factors, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial that may affect the forward-looking statements we make herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,



2023 March 30,

2024 April 1,



2023 Net sales $ 930,303 $ 836,792 $ 1,787,153 $ 1,596,895 Cost of sales 663,350 615,477 1,287,001 1,171,894 Inventory write-down 175 — 175 — Gross profit 266,778 221,315 499,977 425,001 Research and development 28,382 26,743 58,961 50,605 Selling, general and administrative 124,961 116,695 243,686 229,860 Interest 18,003 14,963 34,697 28,095 Asset impairment 6,750 1,219 6,750 1,219 Restructuring 6,750 2,017 8,639 3,095 Gain on sale of buildings — (527 ) — (10,030 ) Other 3,183 3,901 5,884 5,552 Earnings before income taxes 78,749 56,304 141,360 116,605 Income taxes 18,746 13,291 33,545 27,576 Net earnings $ 60,003 $ 43,013 $ 107,815 $ 89,029 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.88 $ 1.35 $ 3.38 $ 2.80 Diluted $ 1.86 $ 1.34 $ 3.34 $ 2.79 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 31,967,828 31,848,140 31,934,965 31,797,071 Diluted 32,335,418 32,043,910 32,295,762 31,959,315

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,



2023 March 30,

2024 April 1,



2023 As Reported: Earnings before income taxes $ 78,749 $ 56,304 $ 141,360 $ 116,605 Income taxes 18,746 13,291 33,545 27,576 Effective income tax rate 23.8 % 23.6 % 23.7 % 23.6 % Net earnings 60,003 43,013 107,815 89,029 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 1.34 $ 3.34 $ 2.79 Restructuring and Other Charges: Earnings before income taxes $ 7,590 $ 2,611 $ 9,479 $ 4,144 Income taxes 1,852 643 2,350 917 Net earnings 5,738 1,968 7,129 3,227 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.06 $ 0.22 $ 0.10 Asset Impairment: Earnings before income taxes $ 6,750 $ 1,219 $ 6,750 $ 1,219 Income taxes 1,593 283 1,593 283 Net earnings 5,157 936 5,157 936 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 Gain on Sale of Buildings: Earnings before income taxes $ — $ (527 ) $ — $ (10,030 ) Income taxes — (100 ) — (2,086 ) Net earnings — (427 ) — (7,944 ) Diluted net earnings per share $ — $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.25 ) As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 93,089 $ 59,607 $ 157,589 $ 111,938 Income taxes 22,191 14,117 37,488 26,690 Effective income tax rate 23.8 % 23.7 % 23.8 % 23.8 % Net earnings 70,898 45,490 120,101 85,248 Diluted net earnings per share $ 2.19 $ 1.42 $ 3.72 $ 2.67 The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with the sale of buildings, asset impairments due to program termination and the devaluation of an investment, as well as restructuring and other charges related to continued portfolio shaping activities and the derecognition of revenue from the write-off of an unbilled receivable due to a program cancellation ($665). While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,



2023 March 30,

2024 April 1,



2023 Net sales: Space and Defense $ 266,787 $ 245,853 $ 496,915 $ 463,638 Military Aircraft 202,500 182,753 388,744 360,553 Commercial Aircraft 207,594 164,251 401,816 296,710 Industrial 253,422 243,935 499,678 475,994 Net sales $ 930,303 $ 836,792 $ 1,787,153 $ 1,596,895 Operating profit: Space and Defense $ 42,243 $ 27,507 $ 67,540 $ 47,801 15.8 % 11.2 % 13.6 % 10.3 % Military Aircraft 16,769 16,181 36,358 31,382 8.3 % 8.9 % 9.4 % 8.7 % Commercial Aircraft 24,845 15,681 45,471 30,198 12.0 % 9.5 % 11.3 % 10.2 % Industrial 28,155 24,397 57,179 61,148 11.1 % 10.0 % 11.4 % 12.8 % Total operating profit 112,012 83,766 206,548 170,529 12.0 % 10.0 % 11.6 % 10.7 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 18,003 14,963 34,697 28,095 Equity-based compensation expense 3,047 2,791 7,212 5,765 Non-service pension expense 3,191 3,115 6,378 6,214 Corporate and other expenses, net 9,022 6,593 16,901 13,850 Earnings before income taxes $ 78,749 $ 56,304 $ 141,360 $ 116,605

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,



2023 March 30,

2024 April 1,



2023 Space and Defense operating profit – as reported $ 42,243 $ 27,507 $ 67,540 $ 47,801 Asset impairment 304 219 304 219 Restructuring and other — 1,105 — 1,281 Space and Defense operating profit – as adjusted $ 42,547 $ 28,831 $ 67,844 $ 49,301 15.9 % 11.7 % 13.7 % 10.6 % Military Aircraft operating profit – as reported $ 16,769 $ 16,181 $ 36,358 $ 31,382 Asset impairment 6,446 1,000 6,446 1,000 Restructuring and other 3,963 — 3,963 — Military Aircraft operating profit – as adjusted $ 27,178 $ 17,181 $ 46,767 $ 32,382 13.4 % 9.4 % 12.0 % 9.0 % Commercial Aircraft operating profit – as reported and adjusted $ 24,845 $ 15,681 $ 45,471 $ 30,198 12.0 % 9.5 % 11.3 % 10.2 % Industrial operating profit – as reported $ 28,155 $ 24,397 $ 57,179 $ 61,148 Gain on sale of buildings — (527 ) — (10,030 ) Restructuring and other 3,627 1,506 5,516 2,863 Industrial operating profit – as adjusted $ 31,782 $ 25,376 $ 62,695 $ 53,981 12.5 % 10.4 % 12.5 % 11.3 % Total operating profit – as adjusted $ 126,352 $ 87,069 $ 222,777 $ 165,862 13.6 % 10.4 % 12.5 % 10.4 %

While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) March 30,

2024 September 30,



2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,066 $ 68,959 Restricted cash 665 185 Receivables, net 419,399 434,723 Unbilled receivables 794,167 706,601 Inventories, net 810,483 724,002 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73,165 50,862 Total current assets 2,156,945 1,985,332 Property, plant and equipment, net 869,303 814,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,074 56,067 Goodwill 828,469 821,301 Intangible assets, net 68,876 71,637 Deferred income taxes 9,063 8,749 Other assets 49,390 50,254 Total assets $ 4,039,120 $ 3,808,036 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 267,731 $ 264,573 Accrued compensation 73,961 111,154 Contract advances and progress billings 404,876 377,977 Accrued liabilities and other 257,960 211,769 Total current liabilities 1,004,528 965,473 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 948,615 863,092 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 160,265 157,455 Deferred income taxes 22,765 37,626 Other long-term liabilities 149,688 148,303 Total liabilities 2,285,861 2,171,949 Shareholders’ equity Common stock – Class A 43,826 43,822 Common stock – Class B 7,454 7,458 Additional paid-in capital 702,272 608,270 Retained earnings 2,587,222 2,496,979 Treasury shares (1,071,558 ) (1,057,938 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (153,295 ) (114,769 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (129,709 ) (93,126 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (232,953 ) (254,609 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,753,259 1,636,087 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,039,120 $ 3,808,036

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,



2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 107,815 $ 89,029 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 42,276 36,810 Amortization 5,296 5,862 Deferred income taxes (17,805 ) (9,970 ) Equity-based compensation expense 7,212 5,765 Gain on sale of buildings — (10,030 ) Asset impairment and inventory write-down 6,925 1,219 Other 2,207 3,292 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables 17,469 (10,836 ) Unbilled receivables (86,197 ) (65,840 ) Inventories (77,396 ) (72,346 ) Accounts payable 1,847 1,971 Contract advances and progress billings 24,512 17,067 Accrued expenses 903 (33,030 ) Accrued income taxes 10,833 11,965 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 5,687 7,119 Other assets and liabilities (35,195 ) (11,063 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 16,389 (33,016 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,911 ) — Purchase of property, plant and equipment (77,530 ) (89,743 ) Net proceeds from businesses sold — 959 Net proceeds from buildings sold — 18,825 Other investing transactions (515 ) (4,241 ) Net cash used by investing activities (83,956 ) (74,200 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 509,500 503,232 Payments on revolving lines of credit (425,000 ) (381,300 ) Payments on long-term debt — (188 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (2,741 ) (1,899 ) Payment of dividends (17,572 ) (16,859 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 7,579 9,148 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (20,238 ) (20,457 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 15,788 9,795 Purchase of stock held by SECT (9,407 ) (7,221 ) Other financing transactions — (2,024 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 57,909 92,227 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 245 5,410 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,413 ) (9,579 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 69,144 119,233 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 59,731 $ 109,654

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,



2023 March 30,

2024 April 1,



2023 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (44,002 ) $ (41,099 ) $ 16,389 $ (33,016 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (40,114 ) (59,618 ) (77,530 ) (89,743 ) Free cash flow $ (84,116 ) $ (100,717 ) $ (61,141 ) $ (122,759 )

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. However, management believes this adjusted financial measure may be useful in evaluating the liquidity, financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

