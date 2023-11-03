Moog Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2023 Sales and Continuing Margin Expansion Into Fiscal Year 2024

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems, today reported fiscal year 2023 diluted earnings per share of $5.34 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $6.15.





(in millions, except per share results) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Deltas Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Deltas Net sales $ 872 $ 768 14 % $ 3,319 $ 3,036 9 % Operating margin 10.1 % 8.6 % 150 bps 10.3 % 9.3 % 100 bps Adjusted operating margin 12.5 % 10.4 % 210 bps 10.9 % 10.2 % 70 bps Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 0.92 34 % $ 5.34 $ 4.83 11 % Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 2.10 $ 1.36 54 % $ 6.15 $ 5.56 11 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 105 $ 19 $ 86 $ (37 ) $ 7 $ (45 ) See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022.

Quarter Highlights

Record net sales of $872 million, an increase of 14%, with double-digit growth in each of our segments.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 210 basis points to 12.5%, benefiting from pricing and simplification.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 54% due to incremental operating profit.

Adjusted free cash flow increased $86 million, driven by strong collections and timing of payments.

Year Highlights

Net sales increased 9% to a record $3.3 billion, or 11% excluding divestitures and foreign exchange impacts.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 70 basis points to 10.9%, benefiting from pricing and simplification.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 11%, driven by the growth in operating profit, offset by higher interest expense.

Adjusted free cash flow use resulted from growth in net working capital, primarily physical inventories.

Record twelve-month backlog of $2.4 billion supports continued sales growth in aerospace and defense programs.

“ We had an exceptional quarter that rounded out a great year for our company,” said Pat Roche, CEO. “ Sales were very strong, and margin enhancement through our pricing and simplification initiatives are delivering results. We are on-track to deliver our long-term Investor Day financial targets.”

Quarter Results

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased across all segments compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Aircraft Controls’ sales increased 16% to $377 million, as the continued market recovery in OEM widebody aircraft and business jet activity increased commercial aircraft sales 42%. Sales in Space and Defense Controls increased 11% to $241 million due to higher demand for defense products in both space and defense applications. Industrial Systems’ sales increased 12% to $254 million due to higher demand for industrial automation programs and flight simulation systems.

Adjusted operating margin increased 210 basis points to 12.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Aircraft Controls’ adjusted operating margin increased 210 basis points driven by retroactive pricing and 80/20 initiatives. These benefits were tempered by additional charges on near-complete funded development programs. Space and Defense Controls’ adjusted operating margin expanded 340 basis points due to lower charges associated with our space vehicles development programs and pricing benefits. Adjusted operating margin for Industrial Systems increased 110 basis points as a result of pricing initiatives.

Non-operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 included the benefits of a favorable litigation settlement and lower effective tax rate, which were not anticipated in our prior guidance. These benefits were moderated by incremental interest expense.

Year Results

Sales in fiscal 2023 increased across all segments compared to fiscal 2022. Aircraft Controls’ sales increased 11% to $1.4 billion, reflecting the commercial recovery, partially offset by lower funded development activities for military programs. Space and Defense Controls’ sales of $947 million increased 11%, after adjusting for the divestiture of the security business last year, due to growth in defense programs across our product portfolio. Industrial Systems’ sales of $983 million increased 12%, excluding last year’s sonar business divestiture and foreign exchange impacts, due to increased demand for industrial automation and flight simulation programs.

Adjusted operating margin increased 70 basis points to 10.9% compared to 2022. Adjusted operating margin increased 200 basis points in Industrial Systems and increased 70 basis points in Aircraft Controls due largely to pricing benefits. Also within Aircraft Controls, margin expansion was impacted by additional charges for military funded development programs. Space and Defense Controls’ adjusted operating margin decreased 40 basis points as charges associated with our space vehicles development programs more than offset underlying stronger operational results.

Free Cash Flow Results

Free cash flow was $105 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Higher collections from customers and the timing of compensation and vendor payments contributed to the reduction in working capital. Capital expenditures were $48 million in the quarter. Free cash flow in 2023 was a cash use of $37 million, as growing customer demand as well as supply chain constraints drove working capital pressures, primarily in physical inventories. Capital expenditures were $173 million in the year, reflecting necessary investments in facilities and equipment to support customer demand.

2024 Financial Guidance

“ Fiscal year 2024 will be another positive step on our journey towards our long-term financial targets,” said Jennifer Walter, CFO. “ Our operating margin will expand by over 100 basis points and earnings per share will increase over 10%.”

(in millions, except per share results) FY 2024 Guidance Initial Net sales $ 3,450 Operating margin 12.0 % Diluted net earnings per share $ 6.80 Earnings per share figures are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.20.

Conference call information

In conjunction with today’s release, Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live online. Listeners can access the call live, or in replay mode, at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

Cautionary Statement

Information included or incorporated by reference in this press release that does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied by or containing words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “presume” and “assume,” are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC and include the following:

Strategic risks

We operate in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess;

Our research and development and innovation efforts are substantial and may not be successful, which could reduce our sales and earnings;

If we are unable to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement, our business and our ability to compete could be harmed; and

Our sales and earnings may be affected if we cannot identify, acquire or integrate strategic acquisitions, or as we conduct portfolio shaping and footprint rationalization initiatives.

Market condition risks

The markets we serve are cyclical and sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events, which may cause our operating results to fluctuate;

We depend heavily on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated, and the failure to receive funding or the termination of one or more of these contracts could reduce our sales and increase our costs;

The loss of The Boeing Company or Lockheed Martin as a customer or a significant reduction in sales to either company could adversely impact our operating results; and

We may not realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog as revenue, which could adversely affect our future revenue and growth prospects.

Operational risks

A constrained supply chain, as well as inflated prices, across various raw materials and third-party provided components and sub-assemblies have had, and could continue to have, a material impact on our ability to manufacture and ship our products, in addition to adversely impacting our operating profit and balance sheet;

If our subcontractors or suppliers fail to perform their contractual obligations, our prime contract performance and our ability to obtain future business could be materially and adversely impacted;

We face, and may continue to face, risks related to information systems interruptions, intrusions or new software implementations, which may adversely affect our business operations;

We may not be able to prevent, or timely detect, issues with our products and our manufacturing processes, which may adversely affect our operations and our earnings; and

The failure or misuse of our products may damage our reputation, necessitate a product recall or result in claims against us that exceed our insurance coverage, thereby requiring us to pay significant damages.

Financial risks

We make estimates in accounting for over-time contracts, and changes in these estimates may have significant impacts on our earnings;

We enter into fixed-price contracts, which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns;

Our indebtedness and restrictive covenants under our credit facilities and indenture governing our senior notes could limit our operational and financial flexibility;

Significant changes in discount rates, rates of return on pension assets, mortality tables and other factors could adversely affect our earnings and equity and increase our pension funding requirements;

A write-off of all or part of our goodwill or other intangible assets could adversely affect our operating results and net worth; and

Unforeseen exposure to additional income tax liabilities may affect our operating results.

Legal and compliance risks

Contracting on government programs is subject to significant regulation, including rules related to bidding, billing and accounting standards, and any false claims or non-compliance could subject us to fines, penalties or possible debarment;

Our operations in foreign countries expose us to currency, political and trade risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory environments could impact our results of operations;

Government regulations could limit our ability to sell our products outside the United States and otherwise adversely affect our business;

We are involved in various legal proceedings, the outcome of which may be unfavorable to us;

Our operations are subject to environmental laws and complying with those laws may cause us to incur significant costs;

We may face reputational, regulatory or financial risks from a perceived, or an actual, failure to achieve our sustainability goals; and

The recently received invalidation of our facility security clearance by the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency could impact potential future business as well as adversely affect our operating results.

General risks

Future terror attacks, war, natural disasters or other catastrophic events beyond our control could negatively impact our business; and

Our performance could suffer if we cannot maintain our culture as well as attract, retain and engage our employees.

While we believe we have identified and discussed above the material risks affecting our business, there may be additional factors, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial that may affect the forward-looking statements made herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this report, except as required by law.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,



2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,



2022 Net sales $ 872,051 $ 767,999 $ 3,319,122 $ 3,035,783 Cost of sales 623,808 564,642 2,423,245 2,211,384 Inventory write-down 4,345 191 4,345 3,598 Gross profit 243,898 203,166 891,532 820,801 Research and development 29,444 25,209 106,551 109,527 Selling, general and administrative 118,041 111,829 469,836 448,531 Interest 18,227 11,381 63,578 36,757 Asset impairment 12,974 2,125 14,628 18,053 Restructuring 3,260 1,140 7,997 9,509 Loss on sale of businesses 900 19,492 900 3,346 Gain on sale of buildings — (9,075 ) (10,030 ) (9,075 ) Pension settlement 12,542 — 12,542 — Other (599 ) (1,969 ) 9,478 1,174 Earnings before income taxes 49,109 43,034 216,052 202,979 Income taxes 9,527 13,618 45,054 47,802 Net earnings $ 39,582 $ 29,416 $ 170,998 $ 155,177 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.24 $ 0.92 $ 5.37 $ 4.85 Diluted $ 1.23 $ 0.92 $ 5.34 $ 4.83 Average common shares outstanding Basic 31,893,646 31,945,478 31,831,687 31,977,482 Diluted 32,187,501 32,086,583 32,044,226 32,117,028

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTIVE NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,



2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,



2022 As Reported: Earnings before income taxes $ 49,109 $ 43,034 $ 216,052 $ 202,979 Income taxes 9,527 13,618 45,054 47,802 Effective income tax rate 19.4 % 31.6 % 20.9 % 23.6 % Net earnings 39,582 29,416 170,998 155,177 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 0.92 $ 5.34 $ 4.83 Loss on Sale of Businesses: Earnings before income taxes $ 900 $ 19,492 $ 900 $ 3,346 Income taxes 212 970 212 (3,303 ) Net earnings 688 18,522 688 6,649 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.58 $ 0.02 $ 0.21 Gain on Sale of Buildings: Earnings before income taxes $ — $ (9,075 ) $ (10,030 ) $ (9,075 ) Income taxes — (2,142 ) (2,086 ) (2,142 ) Net earnings — (6,933 ) (7,944 ) (6,933 ) Diluted net earnings per share $ — $ (0.22 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.22 ) Pension Settlement: Earnings before income taxes $ 12,542 $ — $ 12,542 $ — Income taxes 2,960 — 2,960 — Net earnings 9,582 — 9,582 — Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.30 $ — $ 0.30 $ — Asset Impairment: Earnings before income taxes $ 12,974 $ 2,125 $ 14,628 $ 18,053 Income taxes 937 502 1,285 4,219 Net earnings 12,037 1,623 13,343 13,834 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.05 $ 0.42 $ 0.43 Inventory Write-down, Restructuring and Other: Earnings before income taxes $ 7,605 $ 1,332 $ 13,391 $ 13,107 Income taxes 1,746 343 3,050 3,228 Net earnings 5,859 989 10,341 9,879 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 83,130 $ 56,908 $ 247,483 $ 228,410 Income taxes 15,382 13,291 50,475 49,804 Effective income tax rate 18.5 % 23.4 % 20.4 % 21.8 % Net earnings 67,748 43,617 197,008 178,606 Diluted net earnings per share $ 2.10 $ 1.36 $ 6.15 $ 5.56 The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with the sale of our Navigation Aids business formerly in Aircraft Controls; the sale of buildings formerly used in Industrial Systems, a one-time pension settlement charge stemming from those participants that opted to take a one time lump sum distribution in lieu of continuing monthly payments; asset impairment resulting from inventory write-downs, an announced program retirement; as well as, restructuring and other charges related to the impact of continued portfolio shaping activities and the Ukraine crisis. While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,



2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,



2022 Net sales: Aircraft Controls $ 376,859 $ 323,859 $ 1,389,147 $ 1,256,461 Space and Defense Controls 241,211 217,494 947,251 872,343 Industrial Systems 253,981 226,646 982,724 906,979 Net sales $ 872,051 $ 767,999 $ 3,319,122 $ 3,035,783 Operating profit: Aircraft Controls $ 45,335 $ 34,811 $ 144,803 $ 123,620 12.0 % 10.7 % 10.4 % 9.8 % Space and Defense Controls 29,563 16,102 95,949 86,844 12.3 % 7.4 % 10.1 % 10.0 % Industrial Systems 12,982 14,986 102,165 72,384 5.1 % 6.6 % 10.4 % 8.0 % Total operating profit 87,880 65,899 342,917 282,848 10.1 % 8.6 % 10.3 % 9.3 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 18,227 11,381 63,578 36,757 Equity-based compensation expense 2,461 2,135 10,582 8,882 Pension settlement 12,542 — 12,542 — Non-service pension expense 2,986 1,673 12,324 6,072 Corporate and other expenses, net 2,555 7,676 27,839 28,158 Earnings before income taxes $ 49,109 $ 43,034 $ 216,052 $ 202,979

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,



2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,



2022 Aircraft Controls operating profit – as reported $ 45,335 $ 34,811 $ 144,803 $ 123,620 Inventory write-down 1,616 — 1,616 202 Asset impairment 235 — 1,670 15,487 Loss (gain) on sale of business 900 — 900 (16,146 ) Restructuring and other 168 — 443 3,795 Aircraft Controls operating profit – as adjusted $ 48,254 $ 34,811 $ 149,432 $ 126,958 12.8 % 10.7 % 10.8 % 10.1 % Space and Defense Controls operating profit – as reported $ 29,563 $ 16,102 $ 95,949 $ 86,844 Inventory write-down — 192 — 1,692 Asset impairment — — 219 — Loss on sale of business — 4,112 — 4,112 Restructuring and other 1,348 139 2,902 2,063 Space and Defense Controls operating profit – as adjusted $ 30,911 $ 20,545 $ 99,070 $ 94,711 12.8 % 9.4 % 10.5 % 10.9 % Industrial Systems operating profit – as reported $ 12,982 $ 14,986 $ 102,165 $ 72,384 Inventory write-down 2,729 — 2,729 1,705 Asset impairment 12,739 2,125 12,739 2,767 Loss on sale of business — 15,379 — 15,379 Gain on sale of buildings — (9,075 ) (10,030 ) (9,075 ) Restructuring and other 1,744 1,001 5,701 3,450 Industrial Systems operating profit – as adjusted $ 30,194 $ 24,416 $ 113,304 $ 86,610 11.9 % 10.8 % 11.5 % 9.5 % Total operating profit – as adjusted $ 109,359 $ 79,772 $ 361,806 $ 308,279 12.5 % 10.4 % 10.9 % 10.2 %

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 October 1,



2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,959 $ 101,990 Restricted cash 185 15,338 Receivables, net 434,723 375,502 Unbilled receivables 706,601 614,760 Inventories, net 724,002 588,466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,862 60,349 Total current assets 1,985,332 1,756,405 Property, plant and equipment, net 814,696 668,908 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,067 69,072 Goodwill 821,301 805,320 Intangible assets, net 71,637 85,410 Deferred income taxes 8,749 8,630 Other assets 50,254 38,096 Total assets $ 3,808,036 $ 3,431,841 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current installments of long-term debt $ — $ 916 Accounts payable 264,573 232,104 Accrued compensation 111,154 93,141 Contract advances and progress billings 377,977 296,899 Accrued liabilities and other 211,769 215,376 Total current liabilities 965,473 838,436 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 863,092 836,872 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 157,455 140,602 Deferred income taxes 37,626 63,527 Other long-term liabilities 148,303 115,591 Total liabilities 2,171,949 1,995,028 Shareholders’ equity Common stock – Class A 43,822 43,807 Common stock – Class B 7,458 7,473 Additional paid-in capital 608,270 516,123 Retained earnings 2,496,979 2,360,055 Treasury shares (1,057,938 ) (1,047,012 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (114,769 ) (73,602 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (93,126 ) (58,989 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (254,609 ) (311,042 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,636,087 1,436,813 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,808,036 $ 3,431,841

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,



2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 170,998 $ 155,177 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 78,692 75,238 Amortization 11,541 13,151 Deferred income taxes (34,700 ) 11,739 Equity-based compensation expense 10,582 8,882 Loss on sale of businesses 900 3,346 Gain on sale of buildings (10,030 ) (9,075 ) Asset impairment and inventory write-down 18,973 21,651 Pension settlement 12,542 — Other 6,244 6,818 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables (56,575 ) 7,668 Unbilled receivables (87,915 ) (94,535 ) Inventories (130,378 ) (28,677 ) Accounts payable 28,641 43,349 Contract advances and progress billings 79,983 42,097 Accrued expenses (1,692 ) (4,445 ) Accrued income taxes 22,038 3,070 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 13,940 18,093 Other assets and liabilities 2,151 (26,745 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 135,935 246,802 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (11,832 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (173,286 ) (139,431 ) Net proceeds from businesses sold 1,892 57,315 Net proceeds from buildings sold 19,702 13,297 Other investing transactions (11,455 ) (4,573 ) Net cash used by investing activities (163,147 ) (85,224 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 1,044,101 840,475 Payments on revolving lines of credit (1,017,420 ) (827,801 ) Payments on long-term debt (916 ) (80,364 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (4,620 ) (2,524 ) Payment of dividends (34,074 ) (32,970 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 19,785 18,414 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (29,306 ) (48,558 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 15,713 13,250 Purchase of stock held by SECT (14,251 ) (14,830 ) Other financing transactions (2,027 ) — Net cash used by financing activities (23,015 ) (134,908 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,043 (10,256 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (48,184 ) 16,414 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 117,328 100,914 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 69,144 $ 117,328

Contacts

Aaron Astrachan – 716.687.4225

Read full story here