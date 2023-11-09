Home Business Wire Moody’s Corporation to Present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference...
Business Wire

Moody’s Corporation to Present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 16, 2023

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Mr. Fauber’s presentation will begin at approximately 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time and the audio will be webcast live. The audio webcast will be made accessible at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.


ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 15,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

Contacts

SHIVANI KAK

Investor Relations

212.553.0298

Shivani.Kak@moodys.com

MICHAEL ADLER

Corporate Communications

212.553.4667

Michael.Adler@moodys.com

moodys.com
ir.moodys.com
moodys.com/sustainability

