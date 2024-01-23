Moody’s Analytics Taps Numerated to Deliver AI-powered, Commercial End-to-End Loan Origination System

-Strategic Partnership Enables Lending Across All Asset Classes and Credit Sizes-

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Numerated and Moody’s Analytics are collaborating to expand the end-to-end capabilities of Moody’s Analytics Lending Suite across all commercial and small business asset classes. The Lending Suite combines Moody’s Analytics unique data, analytics, and credit assessment capabilities with Numerated’s remarkable user experience and automation to provide a unified, robust solution for origination and portfolio management.





Commercial lending, traditionally a bank’s profit engine, often suffers from a laborious, error-prone process. Since its inception in 2017, Numerated has focused on transforming commercial lending using data, automation, and AI. This partnership expands that impact across Moody’s Analytics customer base and all asset classes. The Lending Suite offers an enhanced digital and automated loan process, from application to closing and through portfolio management, improving data integrity and operational efficiency.

“Combining Moody’s Analytics investment in AI, technology and credit risk management expertise with Numerated’s front office, process, and loan operations automation brings a new level of efficiency to our customers,” said Jacob Grotta, General Manager of Banking Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “We’re excited to deliver our clients a seamless and innovative end-to-end loan origination solution with a better user experience.”

Powered by Numerated, the Lending Suite Front Office solution employs digital and dynamic loan applications with pre-filled data, guided workflows, secure document collection and a communication channel to simplify borrower and lender experiences. Auto-generated loan documents, e-Signatures and funding via API improve closing rates for the back office. A continuous flow of data and process automation throughout the Lending Suite ensures the front and back offices collaborate more effectively.

While the Lending Suite is most powerful as a whole, each component can be used independently for those looking for effective point solutions to handle the front office, underwriting and credit assessment, loan operations or loan monitoring.

“Numerated is thrilled to partner with a company known for its excellence in credit risk management, underwriting and loan monitoring like Moody’s Analytics,” said Dan O’Malley, CEO of Numerated. “Their integrated data and analysis are unparalleled in the industry, and their shared vision of providing an incredible user experience to their clients resonates. We cannot wait to transform commercial lending by their side, removing manual work where possible and delivering exceptional analysis and process.”

ABOUT MOODY’S ANALYTICS

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information, visit Moody’s Analytics.

ABOUT NUMERATED

Numerated transforms the way financial institutions lend to businesses, making the process faster and easier. Banks and credit unions of all sizes leverage Numerated’s digital business lending solutions to exceed borrower expectations for convenience while driving significant gains in efficiency. The platform uses data to streamline originations and underwriting for business lending, from application to close. More than 500,000 businesses and 30,000 financial institution associates have leveraged the platform to process over $50 billion in lending, making Numerated the fastest-growing fintech SaaS company on the 2022 Inc. 5,000. To learn more about how Numerated is transforming business lending, visit www.numerated.com.

