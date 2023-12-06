Monument Group Launches MG Connect Investor Portal

Tech platform designed to enhance and facilitate the fundraising process

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monument Group, a leading independent global capital advisory firm, today announced the launch of MG Connect, a proprietary, interactive, password-protected portal for institutional investors, designed to streamline real-time access to Monument Group’s current offerings.





By logging into the portal, and subject to applicable regulatory requirements, investors may access information on Monument Group’s current offerings, including fund summaries, general partner videos, data rooms, pitch decks, performance data and more. Through the portal, investors may ask questions, request additional information or schedule a meeting with Monument Group’s clients.

In addition, MG Connect offers many advantages to Monument Group clients, including increasing the efficiency of the capital raising process, gaining global market awareness, facilitating outreach to a broad base of pre-qualified institutional investors, streamlining distribution of client materials, navigating complex regulatory regimes and tracking engagement in real-time through platform notifications. MG Connect is a major step forward in the capital raising process for private market primary and secondary investments.

“MG Connect provides LPs with convenient and comprehensive access to our investment offerings while improving productivity and efficiency,” said Monument Group Partner, Meredith Gendron. “MG Connect will further enhance our marketing of a full range of alternative investment strategies, including private equity, real estate, credit, infrastructure, natural resources and secondaries. We are very pleased to launch MG Connect and are confident this state-of-the-art functionality will prove highly beneficial for Monument Group, our clients and our limited partner relationships.”

Investors can access the MG Connect Investor Portal at monumentgroup.atominvest.co/.

About Monument Group



Monument Group is a global independent full-service capital advisory and fundraising partner in alternative investments managed by a senior team with a significant buy-side investment heritage. Since 1994, Monument Group has assisted its clients in raising $131 billion across 205 funds and transactions. Across offices in Boston, London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Tokyo, the firm advises and assists on capital formation and liquidity solutions, including primary fundraising, secondaries, capital solutions and advisory services for both general and limited partners globally. For more information on Monument Group’s capabilities, visit www.monumentgroup.com.

Monument Group, Inc., is an SEC registered broker-dealer and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC); Monument Group Europe LLP is authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; Monument Group Netherlands B.V. is licensed by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets. Monument Group, L.P. is licensed as a Type II Financial Instruments Dealer by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA) and Monument Group (HK) Limited is licensed to conduct Type 1 regulated activities in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission.

