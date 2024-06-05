Montana State University Selects ORCA Computing to Advance Distributed Quantum Computing and Communications

University Researchers Choose Cutting-Edge Systems for Commercialization of Applications in Cybersecurity, Communications Technology and National Defense

LONDON & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ORCA Computing, a leading quantum computing company, has been selected by Montana State University (MSU) to supply two PT-1 quantum photonics systems, advancing distributed quantum computing and critical quantum capabilities. Funded by the U.S. Air Force as part of a new Applied Quantum CORE grant, the ORCA systems will be situated at the MSU Innovation Campus within the INDUSTRY Bozeman building. These systems will support MSU’s mission to move advanced quantum technology applications in security, communications sensing and computing from concept and testing to market.





“The installation of two on-premises quantum computers from ORCA Computing is a milestone moment for Montana State University,” said Prof. Yves Idzerda, Dean of College of Letters and Science, MSU.

“Having hands-on access to photonic quantum computing technologies empowers us to advance our quantum efforts more rapidly, streamline the development and characterization of sophisticated quantum systems, and accelerate their real-world deployment,” added Prof. Krishna Rupavatharam, Director of Spectrum Lab, MSU.

“Montana State University is renowned for its expertise and robust infrastructure, setting the stage for significant progress in quantum technologies,” said Richard Murray PhD, Co-founder and CEO, ORCA Computing. “Our PT-1 systems are ideally suited to support the university’s bold mission of accelerating quantum applications. We are excited to partner with them and contribute to their pioneering efforts.”

This latest on-premises system deployment further highlights ORCA’s ongoing momentum in providing PT Series units to esteemed customers such as the UK Ministry of Defence and the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center. Additionally, the company has undertaken numerous initiatives for major government and enterprise clients in the energy, defense, and high-performance computing (HPC) sectors.

About Montana State University

Montana State University (MSU) is a public land-grant research university in Bozeman, Montana. It enrolls more students than any other college or university in the state. MSU is the No.1 public university in Montana, USA, according to the Forbes list of America’s Top Colleges, based on value, post-graduation salary and student experience. It is ranked Top 3 in the West, after Stanford and Cal Tech, in recipients of the prestigious Goldwater Scholarship for students in math, science and engineering. MSU is the only university in the country with Carnegie® classifications for very high research activity, a very high undergraduate enrollment profile and a commitment to community engagement. MSU is among the top 3 percent of colleges and universities in the nation for research expenditures.

For more information, please visit https://www.montana.edu/

About ORCA Computing

ORCA Computing, headquartered in London, UK with offices in the United States and Canada, is a leading developer and provider of full-stack photonic quantum computing systems. Established in 2019 and originating from the University of Oxford, the company provides an innovative approach to photonic quantum computing. Anchored in a modular optical fiber-based architecture, ORCA’s proprietary methods of manipulating the time, frequency and switching of single photons paves the way for quantum computing using significantly fewer components. ORCA Computing has successfully delivered numerous on-premises quantum computers to leading customers including the UK Ministry of Defense and the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center.

For more information, please visit https://orcacomputing.com

