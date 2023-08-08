Home Business Wire Monroe Capital Supports Olympus Partner’s Acquisition of MEI Rigging & Crating
Monroe Capital Supports Olympus Partner’s Acquisition of MEI Rigging & Crating

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as joint lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of MEI Rigging & Crating (“MEI”) by Olympus Partners.


Based in Albany, Oregon, MEI is a national industrial services provider of rigging & machinery moving, millwrighting & mechanical installation, industrial storage, and crating & export packing. MEI operates a network of 12 regional offices across the U.S. to service local markets.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2022 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2022 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap by Korean Economic Daily; Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Contacts

Zia Uddin

Monroe Capital LLC

312-523-2374

zuddin@monroecap.com

Daniel Abramson

BackBay Communications

857-305-8441

daniel.abramson@backbaycommunications.com

