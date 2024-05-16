Home Business Wire Monroe Capital Supports GTCR’s Acquisition of Cloudbreak Health
Monroe Capital Supports GTCR’s Acquisition of Cloudbreak Health

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as joint lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Cloudbreak Health (“Cloudbreak”) by GTCR.


Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Cloudbreak is a leading video-focused language interpretation service provider that helps patients with limited English proficiency, as well as deaf and hard-of-hearing populations, communicate with caregivers in healthcare settings. The Company’s core offering is Martti™ (My Accessible Real-Time Trusted Interpreter), a HIPAA-compliant Video Remote Interpretation (“VRI”) solution that connects patients with interpreters in over 250 languages across its network interpreters on five continents. Cloudbreak serves clinicians and patients across all types of healthcare settings, including hospitals, urgent care centers, standalone clinics and medical practices, and helps improve health equity across an underserved U.S. patient population.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together “Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Inc.’s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Zia Uddin

Monroe Capital LLC

312-523-2374

zuddin@monroecap.com

Daniel Abramson

BackBay Communications

857-305-8441

daniel.abramson@backbaycommunications.com

