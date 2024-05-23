Home Business Wire Monroe Capital Supports Dealer Services Network’s Acquisition of Express OMV
Monroe Capital Supports Dealer Services Network’s Acquisition of Express OMV

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support Dealer Services Network’s (“DSN”) acquisition of Express OMV. DSN is an existing portfolio company of Frontenac.


Based in South Florida, DSN is a technology-enabled provider of title and registration services for automotive retailers, rental car companies, consumers, and governmental agencies. The acquisition of Express OMV further strengthens DSN’s position in the private tag agency space and expands its network of tag agency locations to 18 across Louisiana.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together “Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Inc.’s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Contacts

Zia Uddin

Monroe Capital LLC

312-523-2374

zuddin@monroecap.com

Daniel Abramson

BackBay Communications

857-305-8441

daniel.abramson@backbaycommunications.com

