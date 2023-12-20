Monogram™ “My Mark” Series featuring Chef Marcus Samuelsson Awarded Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Program

In a three-part series, Chef Marcus Samuelsson shares thoughtful inspiration from his Monogram kitchen at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monogram™, the luxury appliance brand synonymous with leading-edge materials and sophisticated design, was awarded a DayTime Emmy for the digital series called “My Mark” with the acclaimed Chef behind many restaurants worldwide, Marcus Samuelsson.





To celebrate individuals who have honed their talents while making a distinctive mark with the passion they dedicate towards elevating experiences, Monogram launched the “My Mark” series. As one of the first guests in the series, Chef Marcus Samuelsson was chosen for his for his eclectic palette, dedication to culinary greatness and passion for mastering cooking techniques from the comfort of his home kitchen in Sag Harbor.

Throughout the series, Marcus highlights the importance of the appliances being used to execute creative dishes and giving him the power to cook with precision the way he does in a restaurant, but from home. To achieve this, the award-winning chef depends on a Monogram 48” Dual-Fuel Professional Range coupled with the agility and modernity of a Monogram 36” Induction Cooktop. Awarded Food & Wine Picks for 2021, Monogram cooking ranges embody a lot of what Samuelsson pursues in his culinary journey as a flavor alchemist. As the chef describes, “ Cooking is a craft, but it’s also an art, and that balance between artistry, look at the design,” an idea Monogram also commits to with its lineup of ranges that are “Reimagined. Reinvented. Recognized.”

“ This partnership with Chef Samuelsson was such a natural fit for our brand. Being able to share his story within the intimacy of his own home is a rare peek into the inspiration of his culinary journey. We set out to share the ways he embraces his cultural background and shares those authentic influences through food along with the mark he makes on the communities in which he lives. It’s truly an honor to be awarded an Emmy in recognition of this unique storytelling,” said Julie Burns, Executive Director of Monogram.

“ With My Mark, we wanted to show this transformation from house to home and get a peek inside the lives of professional chefs from the perspective they care about most…their kitchen,” said Justin V. Barocas, CEO and Executive Producer of ACE. “ Who better than culinary impresario Marcus Samuelsson, product of two homes in Sweden and Ethiopia, to tell this story from his new home in Ninevah, Sag Harbor, an African American community that harkens back generations to the whaling era.”

Beyond celebrating Chef Samuelsson’s fascinating origin story, the Emmy award honors the artistry behind Monogram luxury appliances, creating a foundation for inspiration in the home through thoughtful design and outstanding performance. Other products featured in the series include the Monogram 30″ Fully Integrated Wine Sommelier, and the Monogram Hearth Oven.

The project was a creative collaboration between Monogram, ACE Content (producer), Abby Fuller (director), Chef Marcus Samuelsson and Bon Appétit (content distribution).

To check out the three part series for yourself, you can find it on Bon Appétit or on the Monogram YouTube page.

About Monogram™

For more than 30 years, Monogram™ Luxury Appliances has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship, elegance and prestige. At the intersection of thoughtful design and outstanding performance, Monogram inspires its owners to elevate their homes, culinary prowess and focus on wellness through its line of major and small kitchen appliances. For the latest products, visit www.monogram.com and follow @MonogramAppliances on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest or YouTube to experience the #MarkofLuxury.

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances we make the world a better place, and our team is committed to leading in the communities where we live and work. Today, our appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We are a purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information on our company, brands, and corporate citizenship, visit www.geappliancesco.com.

