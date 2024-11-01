MoneyLion to Participate in the 2024 KBW Fintech Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), a digital ecosystem for consumer finance that empowers everyone to make their best financial decisions, today announced its participation at the following investor conference:





2024 KBW Fintech Conference

Attending: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Where: New York, NY

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at ir@moneylion.com.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a digital ecosystem for consumer finance powering the next generation of personalized products, content, and marketplace technology, with a top consumer finance super app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to give everyone the power to make their best financial decisions. We pride ourselves on serving the many, not the few; providing confidence through guidance, choice, and personalization; and shortening the distance to an informed action. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their finances with our innovative financial products and marketplace – including our full-fledged suite of features to save, borrow, spend, and invest – seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,200+ Enterprise Partner network, together in one experience.

MoneyLion’s enterprise technology provides the definitive search engine and marketplace for financial products, enabling any company to add embedded finance to their business, with advanced AI-backed data and tools through our platform and API. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it.

For more information about MoneyLion, please visit www.moneylion.com. For information about Engine by MoneyLion for enterprise businesses, please visit www.engine.tech. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on X.

