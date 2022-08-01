Home Business Wire MoneyLion to Participate in Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference, Rosenblatt...
MoneyLion to Participate in Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation 1×1 Conference, Rosenblatt Technology Summit, and Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE:ML), a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform, announced today its participation at the following financial conferences in August:

Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation 1×1 Conference

Attending: Thursday, August 18th

Where: Virtual

Rosenblatt Technology Summit

Attending: Wednesday, August 24th

Where: Virtual

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Attending: Wednesday, August 31st

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at ir@moneylion.com.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Jersey City, Kuala Lumpur, Santa Monica and Sioux Falls.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

Contacts

Sean Horgan

Head of Investor Relations, MoneyLion

Office: (332) 258-7621

Mobile: (646) 675-9084

shorgan@moneylion.com

Cody Slach, Alex Kovtun

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

ir@moneylion.com

MoneyLion Communications

pr@moneylion.com

