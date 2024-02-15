Home Business Wire MoneyLion to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on...
MoneyLion to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, March 7, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on Thursday, March 7, 2024. An earnings conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.moneylion.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will be available on the same website.


Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-502-7184

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8875

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the MoneyLion fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. An operator will register your name and organization.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, with a top consumer finance super app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to give everyone the power to make their best financial decisions. We pride ourselves on serving the many, not the few; providing confidence through guidance, choice, and personalization; and shortening the distance to an informed action. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their finances with our innovative financial products and marketplace – including our full-fledged suite of features to save, borrow, spend, and invest – seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,100+ Enterprise Partner network, together in one experience.

MoneyLion’s enterprise technology provides the definitive search engine and marketplace for financial products, enabling any company to add embedded finance to their business, with advanced AI-backed data and tools through our platform and API. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it.

For more information about MoneyLion, please visit www.moneylion.com. For information about Engine by MoneyLion for enterprise businesses, please visit www.engine.tech. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on X.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@moneylion.com

MoneyLion Communications

pr@moneylion.com

