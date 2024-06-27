Money20/20 USA Unveils 2024 Speaker Lineup Under ‘Human X Machine’ Show Theme

NYSE Group President Lynn Martin and Rocket Mortgages CEO Varun Krishna will be Joined by C-suites from North and South America’s Leading Banks, Payment Providers, Policymakers, and Big Tech

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, has announced its first 50 speakers for its upcoming show held in Las Vegas at the Venetian Resort on Oct 27-30, 2024. Over 350 speakers are expected to take the stage including executives from global financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase and Mastercard, leading US banks including Wells Fargo and PNC Bank, global fintech giants like Block, Nubank, Plaid, and Wise, as well as the leading AI and technology disruptors like Anthropic, OpenAI, Nomi Health and Brico.





Under the theme of ‘Human X Machine’, Money20/20 USA 2024 will explore the dynamic relationship between humans and intelligent machines, focusing on how the partnership between artificial and human intelligence is forging a new era in finance. As investors continue to see opportunities in the world of AI, Money20/20 will explore harnessing its potential in highly regulated industries and highlight the exciting opportunities these emerging technologies offer. We’ll showcase how the architects of the future of financial services are innovating and capitalizing on these opportunities responsibly and safely.

In line with this, Money20/20 USA also welcomes policymakers and technologists shaping the guardrails for the integration of AI and finance, including Penny Lee, the President and CEO of the Financial Technology Association (FTA), Spencer Cox, the Governor of Utah, Hal Lonas, Chief Technology Officer at Trulioo, and Natasha Vernier, CEO of Cable, the financial crime testing platform.

“Money20/20 determines the trajectory of our rapidly evolving financial sector and gathers the brightest minds from banking, payments, and fintech to explore AI’s transformative potential. This year’s agenda is a comprehensive exploration of the limitations and opportunities faced when harnessing the transformative potential of AI. We can’t wait to open the doors to Money20/20 in Las Vegas in just a couple of months,” said Zach Anderson Pettet, Money20/20’s VP of Global Fintech Strategy.

Sessions at Money20/20 USA will revolve around five key topic areas. They are as follows:

The Fintechonomic Cycle: Fintech has evolved and grown up. The upstarts that have long been considered disruptors could almost be considered incumbents. The great 'unbundling' of fintech apps has led to a 'rebundling.' Sessions like 'To bank or not to bank' and 'New era of payments value chain: lessons from LatAm' will uncover where the sector is heading next.

Fundamentally Positive: 2024 is looking good. Profitable models have overtaken the 'grow at all costs' remit from fintech investors, the M&A boom has arrived, and the future looks increasingly tokenized. Sessions like 'Global lessons: Can the US rock real-time and join the A2A A-list' and 'The path to explosive growth: cracking the credit-invisible market' will discuss how the fintech industry can maintain positive momentum into 2025.

Moving Money: The way money moves is changing. As policy becomes clearer, open banking will lead to a global financial tectonic shift. At the same time, the dollar may be losing its dominance, as other currencies are being utilized for trade and exchange. As the quest for seamless transactions spans continents and currencies, sessions like 'Why isn't money as global as we are?' and 'Payments conundrum in the Americas – the right path to success' will decipher how the US and LatAm financial systems can evolve without compromising security and safety.

Certainty in Uncertainty: We are living in an age of uncertainty. With fraud at an all-time high, criminals are operating at the same scale as the world's most sophisticated fraud-fighting technologies. Artificial intelligence has also entered the fray. We'll delve into how leaders are preparing their businesses amidst these changes and challenges. Sessions like 'Will real-time payments cause real-time fraud?' and 'AI and criminal enterprise: innovating to secure our digital world' underscore the crucial role of clear, adaptive policies in cultivating trust across financial landscapes and how we can preempt and combat sophisticated threats, safeguarding both assets and reputations.

Informed Counterintuitive: The industry is debating the best way to use AI, the landscape is booming for upstarts, and there are even rumors about the death of consumer fintech. We want to hear your counterintuitive, contrarian perspective on all this 'hotness'.

The full agenda for Money20/20 is being updated leading up to the show. Media attending Money20/20 USA can register for a complimentary press pass here.

About Money20/20- Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships and unlock future-defining opportunities in Bangkok (23-25 April 2024), Amsterdam (4-6 June 2024) and Las Vegas (27-30 October 2024). Money20/20 also recently launched Twentyfold, a Digital Intelligence product containing the deepest and widest repository of fintech startup data in the world. Money20/20 is where the world’s fintech leaders convene to grow their brands. Money20/20 is part of Ascential plc. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates. We’re Where Money Does Business.

