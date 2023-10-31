Money20/20 USA Rocks Las Vegas with Four Days of Revolutionary Conversations

AI, Regulation and the New Era of Fintech take Center Stage at the World’s Leading Fintech Show

Money20/20 USA, the world's leading fintech show and the place where money does business, concluded its four-day show, October 22-25. Money20/20 USA included over 500 speakers and 250 sessions, held on seven stages featuring more than 60 hours of content covering everything from the latest advancements in fintech across a wide range of sectors, including payments, open banking, regulatory framework, insuretech, lending, and more.





AI and machine learning also cemented as a key topic for fintech, exploring how technology can be used for fraud detection, customer service, and loan processing. And traditional banks and neobanks alike are increasingly embracing embedded finance, recognizing the convenience and efficiency it offers to customers.

Highlights also included Ben Horowitz, Co-Founder and General Partner at a16z, kicking things off with Ariel Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Navan for a conversation about responsible leadership and the current VC landscape. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce and Acting Comptroller of the Currency at the OCC Michael Hsu gave insight into how regulators are assessing fintech. Former PayPal CEO Dan Shulman once again took the stage to discuss what comes next for him and the industry.

“Money20/20 USA was an amazing four-day show packed with inspirational industry experts and fintech insights. The content was non-stop, the conversations have been fascinating and enlightening, and I would like to thank everyone who joined us and contributed to making the show a success. This level of engagement from industry leaders, regulators and startups alike, once again demonstrates that Money20/20 is the number one show for the fintech and financial service industry,“ said Tracey Davies, Global President at Money20/20.

Among the industry announcements that came out of the show was the launch of Twentyfold, Money20/20’s first digital product. TwentyFold is a Data as a Service (Daas) intelligence platform with the widest and deepest source of fintech startups, helping fintech professionals find the ideal investment and partnership opportunities globally.

Money20/20 has also long advocated that women, people of color, and underrepresented groups in the industry should have a louder voice in financial services and celebrated the five-year anniversary of RiseUp during the show.

The importance of fintech startups continues to be a high priority for Money20/20. This year, the US show unveiled, for the first time ever, the Money20/20 Startup Network. Seven incredible industry disruptors, with the true potential of revolutionizing the world of money, were chosen to become part of the Money20/20 Startup Network. The startups unveiled were: TodayPay, Themis, Skipify, Ansa, TripleBlind, Hypercard, and Kamino.

About Money20/20

Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination shows where the most innovative people in payments, fintech and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the USA edition, held in Las Vegas (22-25 October 2023) and the Europe edition, held in Amsterdam (4-6 June 2024), are regarded as the places where money does business by fintech and financial services professionals. Money20/20 also recently launched an Asia edition, due to run in Bangkok on 23-25 April 2024. Money20/20 is the space where the industry’s smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential show. Follow Money20/20 on Twitter and LinkedIn for show developments and updates.

