Money20/20 USA Agenda Tackles The Future of Instant, Borderless Payments

Industry experts including Co-CEO of Adyen, Ingo Uytdehaage, Michael Shaulov, CEO & Co-founder of Fireblocks, Yaron Shaer, CTO of Klarna, Juan Miguel Guerra Dávila, CEO of Revolut Mexico, João Del Valle, CEO & Co-founder of EBANX, Mark Gould, Chief Payments Executive of Federal Reserve Financial Services, and Dimitri Dadiomov, Co-founder and CEO of Modern Treasury will join many more leaders to discuss global innovations and advancements driving the payments sector. Money20/20’s agenda will showcase the synergy between human expertise and technological innovation in payments, exploring how this dynamic relationship is revolutionizing transaction processes and transforming customer experiences across finance.

One of the show’s high-profile keynote speakers is Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President & CEO of Fiserv. The session Insights from an Industry Legend will take place on Oct 28th at 1:25 pm PT at the show’s largest stage, the Exchange Stage.

“As the only financial services company positioned squarely at the intersection of businesses and financial institutions, Fiserv has a profound understanding of the evolving needs of today’s customers. At Money20/20, I look forward to sharing how we’re empowering businesses to grow with innovative solutions for processing payments and transactions,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President & CEO of Fiserv.

“The payments industry is in the midst of a profound transformation. Advances in real-time processing, cross-border payments, and open banking are revolutionizing how transactions are processed. Money20/20 USA unites the leading experts to explore these advancements that will enhance the efficiency, security, and accessibility of payment systems worldwide,” said Scarlett Sieber, Money20/20’s Chief Strategy and Growth Officer.

Money20/20 will help attendees to unlock growth in the evolving payments landscape through a combination of thought-provoking discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities. Key sessions exploring this topic include:

Blame Game: Impact of Diffusion of Responsibility in Payment Systems

Discussing the diffusion of responsibility mindset in the card ecosystem and potential industry-wide solutions with Oban MacTavish, CEO and Co-Founder of Spade; Ian Macallister, COO of Unit21; Sophia Goldberg, CEO & Co-founder of Ansa; and Lauren Crossett, Co-Founder of GTM Guild

Faster Payments: The Networks Want You To Build Applications

Discuss the need for banks and fintechs to develop applications that deliver the value of faster and instant payments to the market with Margaret Weichert, Chief Product Officer of The Clearing House; Peter Tapling, Managing Director of PTap Advisory, LLC; and Stephanie Prebish, Senior Managing Director of Nacha.

Money Movement

Discover how, with instant payments, companies can better manage cash flow, streamline reconciliation, optimize working capital, maximize just-in-time business models, simplify invoicing, and drive better user experiences with Dimitri Dadiomov, Co-Founder & CEO of Modern Treasury and Mark Gould, Chief Payments Executive of Federal Reserve Financial Services.

Crypto to Critical: Unlocking Scalable Blockchain Use Cases

Explore how to make transactions within blockchain ecosystems secure, scalable, and interoperable with Raj Dhamodharan, EVP, Blockchain & Digital Assets of Mastercard; Patrick O’Meara, Chairman & CEO of Inveniam Capital Partners; and Yueqi Yang, Reporter at The Information.

Small Tweaks, Major Gains: How to Optimize Payments Performance

Learn how merchants are upping auth rates, fighting fraud, and boosting revenue within their existing payment tech stack with Cindy Turner, Chief Product Officer of Worldpay, and Alexandra Lara, Director, Americas Payments at Netflix.

Moving Money To Drive Financial Equity and Inclusion

Discuss how innovations in payments technology have revolutionized how people are paid, empowering the workforce with control over their finances to pay bills on time and avoid the endless cycle of debt that has plagued underserved communities with Nick Stanescu, Executive VP & Chief FedNow Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, SVP, North America Head of Visa; Stacy Greiner, Chief Executive Officer of DailyPay; and Elena Casal, Chief Client Officer of The Clearing House.

Beyond ‘Seamless,’ Connecting Payment Networks Across Africa

Hear more about the payment paradox, going global, and the challenges and opportunities associated with building a truly connected payment network across Africa with Olugbenga Agboola, Founder & CEO of Flutterwave.

The Money20/20 USA agenda can be found here and the lineup of confirmed speakers can be found here.

Media who would like to attend Money20/20 USA can register for a complimentary press pass here.

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Wise, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, Convera, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships and unlock future-defining opportunities in Amsterdam (4-6 June 2024), Las Vegas (27-30 October 2024)and in Bangkok (22-24 April 2025).

Money20/20 also recently launched Twentyfold, a Digital Intelligence product containing the deepest and widest repository of fintech startup data in the world. Money20/20 is where the world’s fintech leaders convene to grow their businesses. Money20/20 is part of Ascential plc. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates. We’re Where Money Does Business.

