Money20/20 USA Agenda Dives Deeper Into The Integration of AI and Finance

Leading AI disruptors like Daniela Amodei, President of Anthropic, Malcolm deMayo, Global VP Financial Services Industry of NVIDIA, and Sarah Friar, Chief Financial Officer of OpenAI will be joined by executives from leading US financial services powerhouses such as JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Wells Fargo for four days of important AI announcements and conversations. Money20/20 will bring all key AI stakeholders and providers together under one roof to connect and dive deep into the industry’s hottest topics and biggest questions, leaving attendees with real, actionable takeaways.

Human X Machine will celebrate the synergy between human and artificial intelligence, exploring how this dynamic relationship is revolutionizing business models and transforming customer experiences across finance. This includes Aiana, Money20/20’s very own AI-powered fintech host of the Sentient Stage.

Scarlett Sieber, Money20/20’s Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, emphasizes the importance of the theme, stating, “As AI becomes ubiquitous, finance stands at the epicenter of this new industrial revolution. Money20/20 USA’s unique platform will see leaders from key financial institutions engage directly with innovative AI companies and fintech startups that continue to drastically alter how we access, spend, grow, and protect our money. Taken together with innovations in DeFi, cybersecurity, cross border, RTP, open banking, and regtech it’s clear the pace of change is only increasing…”

Must-see critical AI sessions include:

AI at Scale: Lesson from an Industry Leader

Unpack how to harness AI to fight fraud and drive growth with Emily Glassberg Sands, Head of Information at Stripe, and Malcolm deMayo, Global VP Financial Services Industry of NVIDIA.

How AI is Changing the Game for Home Ownership

Explore ways to streamline the remote mortgage process and create greater efficiencies while increasing personalization with Varun Krishna, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Companies & Rocket Mortgage.

Steady Wins the Race: How AI Innovation Influences Trust & Safety

Learn how methodical innovation delivers multilayered strategies to combat fraud attacks with Steven Bufferd, Managing Director of J.P. Morgan Payments; Elena Michaeli, Risk Strategy, Technology Operations with Walmart; Hal Lonas, Chief Technology Officer with Trulioo; and Emily Faraone, GTM Account Director with OpenAI.

How AI and Private Capital Can Reshape Consumer Lending

Explore the intersection of AI and private capital, and how this powerful combination is reshaping consumer lending landscapes with Andrea Lee, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking with Jefferies; Nicole Valentine, FinTech Director with Milken Institute; and Sanjiv Das, President of Pagaya.

Trusted Generative AI in Finance

Dive into real-world case studies of AI use for deep analysis of investments, effects of regulatory changes, and claim process automation with Daniela Amodei, President of Anthropic.

Is AI-Powered Personalization the New Standard for Relationship Banking?

Learn how AI can unearth new possibilities in meeting consumers’ needs almost before they happen with Omri Yacubovich, CEO & Co-Founder of Lama AI; Rachel Morrissey, Head of Content USA of Money20/20 & Executive Producer of the Money Pot; and Ian Horne, Head of Content, Europe with Money20/20.

Proceed with Caution! Navigating Risks of Emerging Financial Technologies

Explore the risks of emerging tech and ways to mitigate them while remaining innovative, customer obsessed and growth-focused with Nick Peddy, Chief Technology Officer of CLEAR and Tiffani Montez, Principal Analyst of EMARKETER.

