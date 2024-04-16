Money20/20 Europe Unveils 2024 Speaker Lineup Under ‘Human X Machine’ Show Theme

Former French President François Hollande Will Be Joined By the C-suites From Europe’s Leading Banks, Financial Institutions, Regulators and Tech Companies

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show and the place where money does business, unveils its agenda for its upcoming Europe show in Amsterdam, 4-6 June. 350+ speakers are expected to take the stage in Amsterdam this year including C-suite executives from global banks such as Deutsche Bank and ING; fintech players such as Adyen and Revolut, senior representatives from the European Central Bank and the European Commission, and blockchain solution providers such as Ripple. The show promises an amalgamation of expertise, from the Wirecard whistleblower Pav Gill to tech evangelist Prince Constantijn van Oranje-Nassau of the Netherlands.





Under the theme of ‘Human X Machine’, Money20/20 Europe 2024 will explore the dynamic relationship between humans and intelligent machines, focusing on how the partnership between artificial and human intelligence will forge a new era in finance. In line with this, Money20/20 Europe also welcomes the CEOs of AI firms including Mistral AI, Datasnipper and Deeploy, alongside executives from the world of cryptocurrency including Kraken and Fireblocks. Nvidia and AWS are back again co-hosting a summit with Money20/20 deep diving into AI.

Scarlett Sieber, Money20/20’s Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, emphasised the significance of this year’s theme, saying, “I’m delighted to welcome such esteemed powerhouses in the world of finance to what promises to be our biggest and most impactful show in Europe yet. As I will discuss with Former French President François Hollande in our fireside chat, Human X Machine encapsulates the essence of our rapidly evolving financial landscape and underscores the critical intersection of human ingenuity and artificial intelligence in shaping our financial future. The power of the Money20/20 platform is that the collective ecosystem of money at the most senior level comes together to have active discussions on the most important topics, breaking news, and work together to pave the way for a more resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem.”

Pav Gill, the Wirecard whistleblower, and one of Money20/20 Europe’s keynote speakers said, “Speaking at Money20/20 Europe is more than an opportunity; it’s a reflection of a journey that took me from the heart of the Wirecard scandal to the helm of Confide. Unveiling one of finance’s largest deceptions wasn’t just about exposing truths; it was about sparking change. At Confide, we’re building the future of business integrity, using technology to ensure that the lessons learned from Wirecard and the many other scandals pave the way for a more accountable and transparent industry. I look forward to sharing this mission and inspiring action towards a culture where ethics and technology intersect to create safer business environments for all.”

Sessions at Money20/20 Europe will revolve around five key topic areas within the show’s Human X Machine theme. They are as follows:

A Customer Universe of One: Finance is becoming a Universe of One; A place where hyper-personalisation occurs at a microscopic level across every touchpoint.

