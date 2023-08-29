Money20/20 Announces Launch of Asia Show for April 2024

Money20/20 officially launches Money20/20 Asia, to be held in Bangkok from 23-25 April 2024

BANGKOK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show, regarded as the place where money does business, is launching Money20/20 Asia set to take place April 23-25 of 2024 in Bangkok at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.





Money20/20 has long been recognized as a premier destination for leaders across the digital money ecosystem to connect, share insights, and drive transformative change in the industry. Bangkok becomes Money20/20’s third host city, joining Amsterdam and Las Vegas which welcome over 20,000 fintech and financial services professionals globally each year. With Asia emerging at the forefront of global fintech innovation, the introduction of Money20/20 Asia is set to accelerate the momentum, connecting fintech communities to drive progress, growth, and success across the region’s financial ecosystem.

Money20/20 Asia will gather an exceptional lineup of influential speakers, industry experts, and decision-makers to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of fintech and financial services. The show will feature a dynamic agenda comprising keynote presentations, fireside chats, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, offering attendees unparalleled opportunities for learning, collaboration, and networking.

In addition to its content-rich program, Money20/20 Asia offers an immersive exhibition space where leading fintech companies, startups, and service providers can showcase their products and solutions to a highly influential audience. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest innovations, engage in product demonstrations, and forge strategic partnerships that will drive growth and shape the future of fintech in Asia.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation from the Philippines, WeLab from Hong Kong, LXME from India, Alex.bank from Australia, Wing Bank from Cambodia, Bank of Israel, Vietnam Prosperity Bank, World Bank, Bank of International Settlements, etc. are just a few of the banks on the speaker roster.

Asia, with its diverse economies and IT literate population, has become a hotbed for fintech innovation. Money20/20 Asia aims to serve as a catalyst, fostering collaboration between incumbents and disruptors, bridging the gap between traditional financial services and cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital currencies. Money20/20 Asia will be a destination for forging strategic partnerships, uncovering investment opportunities, and gaining valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

“Money20/20 was founded to help the world of digital money do business together. So I’m delighted that we are now officially welcoming Bangkok and the whole of Asia into our global community. Our view is that given the economic challenges faced by the rest of the world today, Asia has a real opportunity to drive the global narrative in fintech and financial services over the coming years and we’re humbled by the incredibly warm welcome that Thailand, the Asia fintech community and our many regional partners have given us already. We can’t wait for next April,” said Tracey Davies, President of Money20/20.

Money20/20 Asia will showcase the latest advancements in fintech across a wide range of sectors, including payments, banking, regtech, insurtech, lending, and more. The show will also address key industry themes such as financial inclusion, sustainability, cybersecurity, and regulatory frameworks.

“The digital adoption has been largely accelerated particularly over the last few years. The provision of instant, 100% digital and convenient financial services is already a given for customers. To stay ahead of the game, it’s crucial for fintech players to be smart and intelligent by integrating advisory elements into their services,” said Jessica Lam, Group Chief Strategy Officer of WeLab. “This is the future of fintech and I’m excited to talk more about the insights of empowering customers with personalized solutions at Money 20/20 Asia.”

