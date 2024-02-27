Monetate Unveils Digital Merchandising Suite, Designed For Enterprise Teams

Monetate for Merchandisers is the industry’s only solution with integrated product recommendations, social proof marketing, dynamic bundling, product finders, and personalized search.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monetate, the leading personalization platform that helps build personal and meaningful digital connections between eCommerce brands and their global customers, is proud to announce the launch of Monetate for Merchandisers, a groundbreaking product offering designed to help eCommerce and digital merchandising teams deliver category-defining customer experiences.





Monetate for Merchandisers represents a significant advancement in the realm of eCommerce, marrying the power of artificial intelligence with a comprehensive suite of merchandising tools, buoyed by a robust AB and MVT testing framework. By leveraging Monetate, businesses can better address key online merchandising responsibilities such as enhancing product findability, increasing catalog exposure, and reflecting distinct brand value across the shopper journey, while being able to continually draw customer insights and optimize for KPIs like Conversion Rate (CVR) and Average Order Value (AOV).

“Monetate for Merchandisers represents a paradigm shift in how companies approach merchandising in a digital age,” said Brian Wilson, CEO of Monetate. “By combining the best of AI-driven product recommendations with personalized search and an array of other powerful tools, we’re empowering businesses to exceed their merchandising goals while providing an unparalleled shopping experience for their customers.”

The announcement of Monetate for Merchandisers has been made official at eTail Palm Springs 2024 and comes on the heels of the launch of Monetate Dynamic Bundles, enabling the automation of ‘Complete the Look’ product sets. The full suite includes:

Monetate Product Recommendations

Monetate Personalized Search

Monetate Dynamic Bundles

Monetate Social Proof

Monetate Product Finder

Monetate Product Badging

Monetate Testing & Experimentation

“Merchandisers have always brought retailers a unique ability to use shopper insights to differentiate from their competition,” said Andrew Koperwas, Chief Marketing Officer at Monetate. “Monetate enables merchandisers to combine their curation and shopper expertise with powerful machine learning, all built on top of a powerful testing and experimentation engine to prove success.”

All components of Monetate for Merchandisers are also available as their own add-on module, which can be added to Monetate’s product packages. For more information about Monetate for Merchandisers, visit www.monetate.com or visit Monetate at eTail Palm Springs this week at Booth #614.

ABOUT MONETATE

Monetate helps organizations make eCommerce personal and profitable.

Our personalization suite is built from the best components of Monetate and Certona, pioneers and leaders in enterprise A/B/n testing and AI-driven individualization and offered through a consolidated, user-friendly interface. Our comprehensive offering enables tailored experiences across digital channels through a diverse product range, including A/B tests, AI-driven testing, audience segmentation, product recommendations, social proof, 1-to-1 personalization, and more. We help clients get the most out of our solutions through a consultative model that offers success plans made by our internal experts that deliver on short-term and long-term ROI.

Monetate has been the choice of customer-centric businesses, influencing over $230 billion in revenue annually for companies like Office Depot and Lufthansa Group. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

