Monetate Earns Leadership Ranking in G2’s Summer 2024 Report

Leading Personalization Platform Is Named Leader in The Enterprise Grid Report For A/B Testing

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monetate, the leading personalization platform that helps build personal and meaningful digital connections between eCommerce brands and their global customers, is proud to announce that it has earned a badge as part of G2’s Summer 2024 Reports Release.





Monetate received Leadership Ranking in the Enterprise Grid Report for A/B Testing | Summer 2024 Report.

Monetate achieved its best overall rankings across the following G2 Spring 2024 Reports:

Ranked #4 in Enterprise Implementation Index – Personalization

Ranked #5 in Enterprise Implementation Index – A/B Testing

Ranked #7 in Enterprise Results Index – A/B Testing

“Achieving these rankings across multiple categories showcases our team’s hard work and the trust our clients place in us. We remain focused on delivering exceptional value and helping businesses thrive in the competitive digital commerce landscape,” said George Kanuck, Chief Revenue Officer of Monetate.

G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, uses its community’s knowledge and rating by business professionals to help others make informed software and service decisions for their business.

ABOUT MONETATE

Monetate helps organizations make eCommerce personal and profitable. It helps merchandising, marketing, and technical teams deliver category-defining customer experiences that influence over $230 billion in revenue annually. More of the top 1,000 retailers than any other vendor use Monetate’s AI-powered search, merchandising, testing, and personalization capabilities to increase customer engagement, boost conversion rates, and maximize revenue through interactions that matter to customers. Global companies like Office Depot and Lufthansa Group deliver shopper-centric search results, content, product recommendations, and experiences powered by Monetate’s unique blend of machine learning and natural language processing that analyze real-time and historical data, intent, and meaning. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

