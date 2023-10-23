monday.com to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, November 13, 2023

Home Business Wire monday.com to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, November 13,...
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Monday, November 13, 2023. monday.com management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.


Information about monday.com’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast of the conference call, will be made available on monday.com’s investor relations website at https://ir.monday.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at +1 (646) 968-2525 or +1 (888) 596-4144 (toll-free). Please reference conference ID: 6714642. An archived webcast can be accessed from the News & Events section of monday.com’s Investor Relations website following the call.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Fully customizable to suit any business vertical, the platform is currently used by over 186,000 customers across more than 200 industries and in over 200 countries and territories.

