monday.com named a 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for Collaborative Work Management

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the inaugural 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Collaborative Work Management.





“We believe being recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Collaborative Work Management is a testament to the value our multi-product platform brings to our over 186,000 customers across the globe,” says Daniel Leyera, Chief Product and Technology Officer, monday.com. “Our Work OS is uniquely suited to solve the wide range of challenges facing enterprise organizations today and is the connective tissue that improves cross-team collaboration while maximizing efficiency. We’re proud of this achievement and are highly confident about our opportunities ahead.”

This recognition comes on the heels of monday.com being recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting. To further support the needs of distributed teams using hybrid ways of working, monday.com is consistently releasing new features and functionalities to its robust multi-product platform. Most recently, the company announced monday AI to bolster productivity, collaboration, and efficiency, released mondayDB 1.0 to optimize its core infrastructure to enable customers to work with data-intensive and complex workflows, and launched monday dev for teams to manage their entire agile product lifecycle – all in one place.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. The evaluations are based on specific criteria that analyze a company’s overall ability to execute and completeness of vision.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Fully customizable to suit any business vertical, the platform is currently used by over 186,000 customers across more than 200 industries and in over 200 countries and territories.

