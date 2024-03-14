monday.com Files its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, announced the filing of its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





monday.com’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F includes audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The report can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at ir.monday.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code-no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 225,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

Visit us on our LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

For more information about monday.com please visit our Press Room.

Contacts

Investor Relations contact:

Byron Stephen



byron@monday.com

Media Relations contact:

Julie Case



julieca@monday.com