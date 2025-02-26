Momnt Launches Extended Loan Products in the Home Improvement Industry

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momnt, a leading fintech company specializing in real-time lending and payment solutions, today announced the launch of new extended loan products designed specifically for the home improvement industry. These expanded financing options provide contractors with the tools they need to close larger deals and offer homeowners more affordable monthly payments.

Qualified home improvement contractors on the Momnt platform can now offer their customers:

Extended Loan Terms:

Up to 15 years, allowing homeowners to spread out payments and manage their budgets more effectively.

Increased Loan Amounts:

Up to $75,000, enabling homeowners to finance larger, more complex projects such as complete kitchen and bathroom remodels, roof replacements, and high-cost exterior work.

These new products will be available exclusively to qualified merchants on the Momnt platform. They will reward top-performing contractors and further enhance the value of the Momnt partnership.

"This is a game-changer for our contractor partners," said Chris Bracken, CEO of Momnt. "The extended terms and higher loan amounts empower homeowners to tackle those dream projects or necessary repairs while providing contractors with the financing tools they need to close bigger deals and grow their businesses. We're committed to continuously innovating and providing the best financing solutions in the home improvement industry, and this expansion is a direct result of listening to the needs of our partners."

Momnt’s expanded financing options provide greater flexibility and affordability, driving more business for contractors and offering better financing options for homeowners.

About Momnt

Momnt is a state-of-the-art financial services technology platform that revolutionizes how merchants offer financing. Through Momnt’s embedded lending solution, businesses can effortlessly provide customers with simple, fast, and affordable financing options, all delivered through a seamless process. Momnt drives growth for merchants, extends personalized financing to consumers, and generates new revenue sources for financial institutions. Visit momnt.com to learn more.

