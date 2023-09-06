Momentus to Participate in Singular Research Autumn Equinox Webinar

CEO John Rood to present

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, announced that Chief Executive Officer John Rood will present at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Webinar taking place virtually on September 14, 2023.





Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

The live webcast will be accessible here and on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.momentus.space. An archived webcast will also be available after the event at https://investors.momentus.space.

Momentus has proven its technology in space and demonstrated success with its core service offerings. The Company has flown three missions and deployed 15 customer satellites since May 2022. Momentus is also providing ongoing hosted payload services to Caltech’s Space Solar Power Demonstrator that recently demonstrated its ability to wirelessly transmit power in space and to beam detectable power to Earth. The Company is now also offering its M-1000 satellite bus. The M-1000 bus offers significant advantages to commercial and government customers such as its high power – up to 3 kW of peak power – large payload capacity, flexible configuration, speed from requirements to delivery on-orbit, and low cost.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 8, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

