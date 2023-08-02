Momentus to Highlight Low-Cost M-1000 Commercial Satellite Bus and Transportation Services at Small Satellite 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and orbital transportation and in-space infrastructure services, will be attending Small Satellite 2023 from August 5-10 in Logan, Utah.





During the event, Momentus will be hosting a featured presentation to discuss its orbital transportation and hosted payload services, as well as its M-1000 satellite bus designed to be a powerful and low-cost platform to meet the needs of commercial and government customers. All Small Satellite attendees are welcome to join the event at 3:30 p.m. local time on Monday, August 7, in room LSB 207.

Momentus M-1000 Satellite Bus

Momentus is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for satellite buses with its flight-proven M-1000 satellite bus. The M-1000 bus offers significant advantages to commercial and government customers such as its high power – with up to 3 kW of peak power – large payload capacity, flexible configuration, speed from requirements to delivery on-orbit, and low cost. Momentus possesses the capability to manufacture satellite buses like the M-1000 at a rapid and scalable pace.

Momentus has offered the M-1000 satellite bus to both commercial constellation providers and to the U.S. Government. For example, Momentus recently submitted a proposal to the U.S. Space Development Agency to produce 50 satellites using the M-1000 satellite bus for the Tranche 2 Transport Layer Alpha program.

Orbital Transportation and Hosted Payload Services

Orbital Transportation and hosted payload services are Momentus’ other core offerings. Since its first mission in May 2022, the Company has deployed 15 customer satellites and provided hosted payload services to Caltech and its Space Solar Power Demonstrator that successfully demonstrated the wireless transmission in space and beam detection on Earth.

“We’re flexible and responsive to the needs of our customers and our goal is help them get to their orbit effectively and economically. In addition to our Vigoride vehicle, which can support complex missions, we also have streamlined rideshare aggregation options for those customers looking for a fast and direct lift to their in-space destination,” said Momentus Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kinman.

Flights Available Through 2024

Momentus’ next mission is targeted to launch on the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission no earlier than November 2023. The Company will be using a deployer to deliver customer satellites for SatRev, Contec Co., and Lunasonde.

“Our mission manifest has space reserved on all SpaceX Transporter missions through the end of 2024,” said Kinman. “While other companies will take your reservation and then try to find a spot for your payload in a rapidly crowding manifest, we’ve already got space dedicated and we’re ready to help you make the most of it.”

To meet the Momentus team at Small Satellite 2023, email sales@momentus.space.

Read Momentus’ latest news: Momentus Deploys All Payloads from Vigoride-6 Mission

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses, in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 8, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:



investors@momentus.space

Media:



press@momentus.space