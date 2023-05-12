Momentus Signs Launch Service Agreement with SpaceX

Flights now available to customers on all SpaceX Transporter Missions in 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers orbital transportation and in-space infrastructure services, signed a contract with SpaceX to reserve a port on its Transporter-12 mission targeted for launch no earlier than October 2024.

With this agreement, Momentus is planning on flying on three missions with SpaceX in 2024, inclusive of every Transporter rideshare mission slated for next year:

Transporter-10 mission targeting launch no earlier than January 2024

Transporter-11 mission targeting launch no earlier than June 2024

Transporter-12 mission targeting launch no earlier than October 2024

“This launch schedule enables us to meet the anticipated demand for our services,” said Momentus Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kinman. “Providing mission management and integration services is just the starting point for the work Momentus does, and we’re happy to accommodate our customers with speed, affordability, and flexibility both in getting to space and in executing their missions once in orbit.”

In less than a year, Momentus has earned flight heritage with three missions in orbit, a key factor that customers evaluate in determining a partner to take their satellites and other payloads to specific orbits in space. Yesterday, the Company announced its recent business highlights, including:

Being selected for funding from the Space Development Agency for a Small Business Innovation Research Phase 2 award, which SDA is collaborating to complete with the Air Force Research Lab Technology Directorate AFWERX.

Signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Axient, a well-established company with a strong track record in defense and classified work for the Defense Department.

Signing a services agreement with repeat customer, FOSSA Systems, to place its latest generation of satellites into Low-Earth Orbit. This agreement represents initial progress toward Momentus’ first large-scale constellation deployment.

Signing a services agreement with FOSSA Systems to fly a picosatellite deployer with the capacity for eight pocketqube satellites as part of its launch brokerage capabilities and services. This deployer will house several satellites serving different IoT , Earth Observation, and demonstration platforms for yet-to-be-announced customers.

, Earth Observation, and demonstration platforms for yet-to-be-announced customers. Signing a services agreement with Hello Space to provide hosted payload service for a deployer carrying four pocketqubes. These pocketqube satellites mark the first tranche of an 80-satellite constellation set by Hello Space.

Signing a services agreement with Lunasonde to deliver a cubesat to orbit from the Vigoride-7 mission targeted for launch in October on the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission.

Signing a services agreement with SatRev for the delivery of a cubesat to Low-Earth Orbit also on the Vigoride-7 mission.

Signing a services agreement with a yet-to-be-named customer for the orbital delivery of the first tranche of picosats for a 100-satellite planned constellation.

Teaming with Astroscale U.S. to respond to NASA’s Hubble Reboost RFI in a joint proposal. The mission’s objectives include safe relocation of Hubble and removal of nearby threatening debris from the celebrated space telescope’s new orbit.

