Momentus Signs Contract to Carry Hosted Payload for Hello Space

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers orbital transportation and in-space infrastructure services, has signed an agreement with Hello Space, an internet of things (IoT) through satellite tech company, to carry a hosted payload of a demo deployer carrying four pocketqube satellites on the Vigoride-7 mission targeted to launch on the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission no earlier than October 2023.

Hello Space is a satellite IoT service provider company capable of creating hardware and software for ‘pocketqube’ satellites that measure 10cm x 5cm x 5cm in size. The company is already a part of the Lora-Alliance network, a global alliance working toward creating a global standard for low-power, long-range, very wide-area IoT networks. The company’s deployer, named “Hello Pod” launching with Momentus, is a test product before full-scale manufacturing operations begin. The deployer will carry four pocketqubes. These pocketqube satellites mark the first tranche of an 80-satellite constellation set by Hello Space.

“The intersection of lower launch costs, Momentus’ ability to flexibly and cost-effectively carry and provide robust on-orbit services, and smarter small satellites is where opportunities and possibilities open up for customers,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “Our hosted payload service will provide Hello Space with the opportunity to focus their resources on their engineering and scientific objectives while entrusting us with their in-space logistics needs like power, data, and communication.”

“We initiated the design of our deployer in October 2022, and with Momentus, we’re looking to be on-orbit in October 2023. Their flexibility and speed were appealing, united with our scalable hi-tech satellite IoT services to offer. We are thrilled about the potential of this great collaboration,” said Hello Space Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer Muzaffer Duysal.

Momentus currently has three Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicles in orbit. The Company launched its inaugural mission, Vigoride-3, in May 2022 and deployed eight satellites to orbit from Vigoride and a third-party deployer. The Vigoride-5 spacecraft, launched in January, is providing hosted payload support for Caltech’s Space-based Solar Power Project payload and deploying a satellite with the Qosmosys Zeus-1 payload. The Vigoride-5 mission also marked a significant milestone for the Company as its MET system successfully completed a series of in-space tests. Vigoride-6, launched in April 2023, is carrying satellites for NASA and commercial customers and a solar array developed by Momentus that will be demonstrated in space.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system.

About Hello Space

Hello Space is first company to provide service with LoRaWAN through Pocketqube Satellite! Hello Space has been aimed to provide IoT service coverage to worldwide. First test satellite Istanbul is going to be transferring sensor data from rural areas which has a low access to terrestrial network to end user. The main mission of the Istanbul is to store the sensor data and forward to the ground station. The data then transferred end user via cloud technologies.

