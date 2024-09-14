Momentus Joins DARPA Consortium for Classified Defense Innovation

Key Enabler to Grow in Large U.S. Government Classified Market

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Strategic Technology Office to become a member of the Bringing Classified Innovation to Defense and Government Systems (BRIDGES) consortium. As part of the consortium, Momentus will be sponsored for a facility clearance, enabling the company to engage directly with Department of Defense (DoD) customers at classified levels. Momentus’ selection is based on their innovative technologies and capabilities that support the DoD’s Space Superiority mission.





Entry to this consortium is a key enabler for the Company to access and grow in the large U.S. Government classified market for the Department of Defense, military services like the U.S. Space Force, and intelligence agencies.

Once the facility clearance and appropriate personnel clearances are obtained, Momentus will be able to conduct work ranging from Secret up to the Top Secret (TS/SCI/SAP) level. As part of the BRIDGES consortium, the primary focus will be on innovation at the classified level. BRIDGES aims to serve as an incubator for companies with the potential to contribute value to classified DoD efforts.

Consortium members, including Momentus, will have regular one-on-one meetings with Defense Department officials to align their expertise with DoD’s efforts, share progress, and receive guidance and mentorship. Additionally, Momentus will have access to Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs) managed by the MITRE Corporation, enabling Momentus to conduct classified work.

“We’re honored by the opportunity to collaborate with DARPA to work at the classified level to increase our nation’s space superiority capabilities. We have the ability to significantly contribute to our nation’s defense and look forward to doing so,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “Our technology portfolio is well-suited to this mission area, including our Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle due to its in-space proven maneuverability, flexible heavy/large payload capacity, top-end bus power, retractable solar array, and other attributes.”

