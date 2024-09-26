Momentus Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in‑space infrastructure services, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued a preliminary order providing for approval of a derivative settlement and providing for notice of the settlement to stockholders of the Company in the matters captioned Hanna v. Kabot, et al., Case No. 5:23-cv-00374 (N.D. Cal.); Rivlen v. Kabot, et al., Case No. 2:23-cv-03120 (C.D. Cal.); Lindsey v. Quiroga, et al., Case No. 20230674 (Del. Ch.); and the litigation demand made by Momentus stockholder, Kamal Qureshi (collectively, the “Derivative Matters”). The proposed settlement calls for the Company to adopt certain corporate governance reforms and pay lead plaintiffs’ attorney’s fees, litigation expenses, and lead plaintiff service awards.





The order set a final approval hearing for Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. As required by the order, the following materials have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (https://investors.momentus.space/): the meeting information for the final approval hearing, the Stipulation of Settlement, a Summary Notice of Pendency Proposed Settlement of Derivative Matters, and a Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Derivative Matters.

About Momentus Inc.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

