Momentus Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 672,948 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $7.43 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million before deducting placement agent commissions and other estimated offering expenses. The Company further agreed to issue to the investor Series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 672,948 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 672,948 shares of common stock. The Series A and Series B warrants have an exercise price of $7.18, are exercisable immediately and expire after five years and one year, respectively.





A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No 333-267230) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

The Company also has agreed that certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 231,321 shares at an exercise price of $57.50 per share and a termination date of August 27, 2028 have been amended, so that the amended warrants will have a reduced exercise price of $7.18 per share and a termination date of September 11, 2028.

