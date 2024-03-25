Momentus Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, welcomes new interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lon Ensler to the Company.





Ensler will assume the role of interim CFO on April 2, following the departure of the Company’s incumbent Chief Financial Officer, Eric Williams.

Lon Ensler brings over 30 years of financial leadership and experience to Momentus. His diverse background spans both established corporations and dynamic startups, making him an excellent fit to enable the company’s growth trajectory.

Momentus CEO John Rood said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Lon to our executive team. His wealth of experience at both large companies and tech startups are well suited to guide the company’s growth. Lon has a strategic mindset, experience raising capital, mergers and acquisitions, and guiding financial planning and execution to enable growth.”

Momentus’ current Chief Financial Officer, Eric Williams, has resigned from his role effective the end of day April 1, 2024. Williams assumed the role as Momentus’ Chief Financial Officer on May 11, 2023. In this role, he led the Company’s accounting and financial planning and analysis group. Under his guidance, Momentus completed several transactions to raise capital, engaged with public markets investors, and prepared for future milestones.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

