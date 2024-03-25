Momentus Announces Cancellation of Special Meeting of Stockholders

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”) announced today that it has cancelled the Company’s special meeting of stockholders that was originally scheduled for March 15, 2024, but was adjourned due to a lack of quorum.





Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services.

