Momentus Announces Cancellation of Special Meeting of Stockholders

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”) announced today that it has cancelled the Company’s special meeting of stockholders that was originally scheduled for March 15, 2024, but was adjourned due to a lack of quorum.


About Momentus Inc.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services.

Contacts

For media inquiries:
press@momentus.space

For investor relations inquiries:
investors@momentus.space

